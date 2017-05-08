Former Bobcat Martrel Johnson desperately searching for new hear - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Former Bobcat Martrel Johnson desperately searching for new heart, kidney

BOZEMAN -

It's a bright, sunny day in Bozeman as Martrel Johnson is out with his dog, Piper. He has a calm exterior demeanor, but the one-time Montana State basketball player is now in desperate need of heart and kidney transplants.

"Pretty much, I'm on a ticking clock," said Johnson. "But, you never know when that day is going to come. So, the sooner, the better."

This would mark the second kidney transplant for Johnson, who received one from his father during his junior year of high school. After healing up from the transplant, Johnson traveled north to Bozeman to play for the Cats, but his medical issues never went away, forcing him to give up the sport he loved in 2005

"It was pretty much like my life," Johnson said. "It's pretty much what I knew myself as, besides going to school. I played this sport since I was six years old."

But his problems didn't end there.

"I lost the kidney in 2007/2008 and then I had open-heart surgery in 2008," said Johnson. "I've been waiting for a kidney since then and now, two years ago, they recently told me I needed a heart transplant on top of that."

Johnson moved back to Bozeman with his wife Brandi two years ago, to be closer to her family, just in case anything happened.

"Very appreciated, because they strive to keep me uplifted if they see me not doing so well, so it's good to have that," said Johnson.

Johnson's case is a complicated one, due in part to his previous transplant, but Johnson is attacking his quest for a new kidney and heart with the same intensity that he used to have on the basketball court.

"I pretty much wrack my brain every day on what can I do differently that I didn't do yesterday to help raise the money," he said.

Johnson has campaigned hard in his quest for the transplants he needs, and don't expect him to back down any time soon.

"I got to fight for my life," said Johnson. "And if being more aggressive will open people's eyes, then I'm going to do that."

For those interested in donating to Johnson or following his journey, links to his Facebook and GoFundMe pages can be found below.

https://www.facebook.com/martrel.johnson

https://www.gofundme.com/g1ek64

