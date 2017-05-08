Senate confirms Trump's pick for Air Force secretary

By RICHARD LARDNER

Associated Press



WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has confirmed Heather Wilson as secretary of the Air Force.



Senators approved Wilson's nomination 76-22, making her President Donald Trump's first service secretary nominee to be approved by the GOP-led chamber.



Trump's choices for secretaries of the Army and Navy have been forced to withdraw from consideration.



Trump's second choice for Army secretary, Mark Green, stepped aside late last week amid growing criticism over his remarks about Muslims, and gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender Americans.



Wilson is a former Republican congresswoman from New Mexico. She had faced scrutiny from several Democrats for defense industry consulting work she did after leaving Congress in 2009.



She is the first graduate of the Air Force Academy to hold the service's top civilian post.

