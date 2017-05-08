Missoula man charged in mid-April apartment shooting

A young Missoula man is charged with attempted deliberate homicide, after court documents state he fired a shot at a car behind the Corso apartments during an altercation over stolen meth.

Ian Fiorino,19, was booked into Missoula County Jail Sunday, nearly three weeks after the incident took place on the morning of April 12.

In the affidavit of probable cause, prosecutors say Fiorino was called in as "back up" by two other people who were following a woman that had stolen meth from them.

The woman who allegedly took the meth told police the two people had crashed into her car, so she pulled over into the parking lot on Great Northern ave. She told police she went to confront them and another car pulled up and Fiorino walked out carrying a hand gun with a bandanna over his face.

Police say the woman jumped back in her car to flee when Fiorino fired a single shot, hitting the car door as the woman drove away.

Fiorino's bail was set at $50,000.