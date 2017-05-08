The Latest: Interior secretary tours Utah monument - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The Latest: Interior secretary tours Utah monument

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BLANDING, Utah (AP) - The Latest on U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's visit to Utah to tour two of the 27 national monuments under review (all times local):
    
12:14 p.m.
    
U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has landed in a southeastern Utah town where he's touring one of 27 national monuments he's been ordered to review by President Donald Trump.
    
Zinke flew Monday morning from Salt Lake City to Blanding, Utah. After landing, he took a helicopter tour along with Utah Gov. Gary Herbert to see the 1.3-million acre Bear Ears National Monument on lands considered sacred to a coalition of five tribes.
    
Zinke tweeted several pictures after landing in Blanding and wrote, "Touching down. The only way to truly learn about and understand a place is with boots on the ground."
    
Several monument supporters from the Navajo Nation came to a spot near the airport to watch Zinke arrive. They wore T-shirts that showed they want the monument preserved.
    
___
    
11:52 p.m.
    
U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is getting a bird's-eye view of one of America's newest national monuments on Monday as he flies over the 1.3 million-acres Bears Ears National Monument in southern Utah.
    
Zinke and Utah's governor are scheduled to spend the morning touring Bears Ears National Monument by helicopter as the Interior secretary sets out on day two of a four-day Utah visit to re-assess two vast national monuments.
    
The two Republicans are expected to hold a news conference Monday afternoon before hiking up to the House on Fire, a ruin within the monument.
    
The re-evaluation of Bears Ears National Monument and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument comes after President Donald Trump's executive order signed last month called for a review of 27 national monuments established by several former presidents.

