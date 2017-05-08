Attempted traffic stop results in Friday night car chase

Missoula Police engaged in a high-speed chase Friday night when an officer saw a woman using her cell phone while driving.

He activated his lights and sirens to initiate a stop on the northside of the Reserve St. overpass, but the vehicle continued onto Stockyard Rd. The driver then took to the shoulder of Old Grant Creek Rd to pass a truck before getting back on Reserve.

Speeds of about 50 mhp were clocked near Expo Parkway, according to court documents.

The officer attempted to block the driver in a parking lot, but the vehicle headed toward him, stopped, backed up and went the way it came.

The chase continued with a stop sign being ran, causing another driver to slam on his/her brakes to avoid a collision. Next, the driver took to the curb before she and the passenger got out of the vehicle.

She ran toward a restaurant.

Now on foot the officer ran after her, finally catching the suspect. The affidavit says a small pipe was found, which the responding officer said looked like a meth pipe.

She said she didn't stop because she had a warrant out on her. She was transported to the detention center.

The passenger was upset and crying, confused as to why the driver didn't stop for police.