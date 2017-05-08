Bear tracks found in search for missing woman (Two Bear Air footage)

Search crews with Two Bear Air have reportedly found grizzly bear tracks mixed in with human tracks in their ongoing search for an Arizona woman, but the Flathead County Sheriff says there is no evidence of any confrontation between a bear and a missing Arizona woman.

Jim Pierce with Two Bear Air confirmed Monday morning that the search for 25-year-old Madeline Connelly is still underway, saying the human tracks they’ve been following are now mixed in with the tracks of three bears.

Pierce said it’s believed to be one adult bear and two small cubs, but confirms as of this writing there is still no sign of Connelly or her missing dog.

Pierce said search crews have tracked through about 14 miles of the Twentyfive Mile Creek Trail in the past 3 days.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry said Monday afternoon that so far there has been zero evidence of Connelly being attacked confronted by a bear, and said the search is still in full force.

Connelly is described as 5’5” and about 120 lbs, and her dog goes by the name “Mogie.”

If you have seen her please call the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5610.

Video courtesy Two Bear Air