Woman takes after husband with ax

A woman is facing charges for allegedly swinging an ax at her husband when he came over to their shared residence.

She wanted a divorce from her husband who told told Gallatin County deputies that he went to their house and found the door locked. He broke in and located his wife on the back deck smoking.

He said he locked the sliding door to be funny, but she evidently didn't find it amusing.

According to the affidavit she became "agitated" and grabbed an ax from the shed. The husband believed she was going to break the door with an ax so he opened it.

The situation escalated though.

Although the door was now accessible, this is when she allegedly started swinging the ax at him, but he was able to get the weapon away from her.

When approached by deputies, the woman said "I way, way overreacted."

There were many items broken throughout the house, which she eventually revealed she broke because her husband said he'd take everything if they divorced.

When arrested, deputies asked if she understood why and she responded with "yup." She faces a charge of assault with a weapon.

There are no reports of injuries.