Tuition equalization the answer to the $19 million budget gap for colleges?

MISSOULA -

Tuition increases remain a hot topic for the Montana University System and after months of debate, the Board of Regents finally offer an idea of what tuition increases will likely look like.

It's a much smaller rate than the 23% increase that once was proposed. Regents are referring to it as "tuition equalization." Prices will vary between different schools in the system, but the goal is to eventually have all similar schools paying the same amount for tuition.

The University of Montana and Montana State University, the two four-year research schools will have the same tuition. The other four regional schools will pay the same amount and the two two-year schools will also pay the same. 

Students at UM pay varying prices depending on their year. For the 2016-2017 school year, lower division students paid $6,238. They'll see a 13% increase on their bill for fall. Upper division students paid $6,699. They're receiving a 5.2% increase, and MSU, which had flat tuition rate of $6,887 for all students will see a 2.3% increase.

In the fall, students at both UM and MSU will pay $7,047. That dollar sign will go up the following year by $150.

Kevin McRae, the deputy commissioner of higher education, says there are only two revenue streams funding colleges: tuition and state funding. Due to a decline in the state revenue, schools are not getting as much money as normal from the state.

Coming off a tuition freeze and following a particularly tough budget session,The tuition equalization proposal aims to fill a nearly $19 million deficiency, without losing students.

"So there's an accessibility access to education impact on either side. That if you don't raise tuition, then you're cutting programs in the same amount and that's turning students away so it's a very delicate balance," says McRae.

To begin with,the equalization recommendation is only for UM and MSU, but the other schools in the state will see tuition increases. Eventually, they too will have equal tuition. 

McRae thinks they've achieved a tuition proposal that allows schools to continue offering students exceptional education without upping the costs too much. A final decision is expected to be made at the end of the month. But McRae thinks this is likely what will happen, saying there was strong support among the regents.

