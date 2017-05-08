Belgrade man arrested for assault, burglary - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Belgrade man arrested for assault, burglary

Belgrade Police arrested Christopher Regan after a woman known to the him reported assault and theft. 

The victim alleged that Regan entered her apartment without her permission and forcibly took her iPad and cell phone on May 6. This altercation, she said, was witnessed by her children who were scared of the Regan's alleged behavior. 

When talking with police, the victim added that he grabbed her genitals and used a derogatory term while her children were present. 

According to the affidavit she had let Regan stay with her previously when he said that he had no place left to go. They had previously dated.

The document adds that she told him to leave when "the defendant's behavior grew increasingly controlling..." 

On the evening of May 6, she texted him asking if he could watch her children for a period of time, but based on the texts, he declined. Later, a text from his phone said he would "stop by in the morning..." according to the affidavit. 

After the alleged assault, the woman took her children to their biological father's house so they'd be safe and phoned the police. 

She was interviewed at her house, where police saw Regan driving by. 

An officer interviewed him and after having his Miranda rights read, Regan agreed to speak with police without a lawyer. 

Based on the affidavit, Regan said that he didn't have property at the victim's place anymore, but the cellphone he claimed was his property. Regan corroborated that he entered the house without asking as he had "always" walked in before.

He also stated that he went to her bedroom where he "caught" her communication with another person. Regan said this was proof that she was cheating.

Regan and the victim both told law enforcement that they were not dating at the time of the altercation. 

While he admitted that he used a derogatory term, he said he didn't grab her. 

He said the iPad was hers and he placed that and a set of keys on the top of the garbage can outside of the house. 

Regan faces charges for burglary, sexual assault, partner or family member assault and criminal destruction of or tampering with a communication device. 

