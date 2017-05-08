Belgrade man arrested for assault, burglary

But this festival is special. Every film maker is from the Flathead Valley and every film is shot in Montana.
A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.
An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.
Up in the Swan Valley, Great Northern Llama company are gearing up for llama packing.
KALISPELL- The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman that was last seen near the Essex area. Madeline Connelly has been reported missing although her car has been located.
ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm teamed up this year to celebrate student athlete's giving back to their communities. Every week for eight months a student was highlighted for his or her dedication, commitment and excellent sportsmanship.
One of music's best entertainers, Garth Brooks, is coming to Billings for the first time in 19 years.
On Sunday, 10 dogs were paired with foster owners at the Humane Society of Western Montana, to begin a test measuring "canine stress."
The 1,016 feet of Thompson Falls Dam has been a mainstay for the Sanders County town since it's initial completion in 1915
