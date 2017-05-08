Flathead County investigating two separate missing persons cases

Two people are known to be missing in Flathead County.

Saturday May 6th a search began for a 25-year-old Arizona woman, Madeline Connelly, 25, who was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness.

Connelly was in the area visiting relatives, and reportedly went for a day hike on Thursday. She was accompanied by her dog.

Her vehicle was found by relatives at the Bear Creek trailhead near Essex, and a ground and air search was started.

As of this morning, searchers have been unsuccessful in locating Connelly.

A full scale search was initiated Saturday throughout the weekend, and continues today. North Valley Search and Rescue, Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office, Two Bear Air Rescue and personnel from neighboring Glacier National Park are involved in the search.

In a separate unrelated incident, Deputies and members of Flathead Search and Rescue are actively looking for a missing person north east of Kalispell.

The man, identified as Corey Michael Flannigan, 26 years of age, from Spokane Washington, was reported missing last Thursday, May 4th.

The stolen vehicle Flannigan was driving was recovered crashed on Rose Crossing before he was reported missing. The last confirmed contact with Flannigan was on May 2nd in the Kalispell area.

Flannigan is described as a male 6’ tall, 190 lbs, light brown shaved hair, with blue eyes. Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office are investigating the details of Flannigan’s disappearance, which are considered suspicious.

Search and Rescue members are checking the area surrounding the crash site for any leads or evidence.

This case remains under active investigation.