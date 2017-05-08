Montana's Aging voting machines pose challenges for counties

KALISPELL- The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman that was last seen near the Essex area. Madeline Connelly has been reported missing although her car has been located.

ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm teamed up this year to celebrate student athlete's giving back to their communities. Every week for eight months a student was highlighted for his or her dedication, commitment and excellent sportsmanship.

Thompson Falls gave us a warm welcome out on Main Street. We met the mayor for cinnamon rolls, had junior anchors from the high school read the the news and even a choir show up! Check out the show above.

On May 5th at 3:25 PM a 56 year old male from Hungry Horse was driving the motorcycle on I-90 when he rear ended a Chevy van driven by a 57 year male from Livingston. According to Montana Highway Patrol the motorcycle locked up its rear brakes and slid into the van. The 56 year old male driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead in the ambulance on route to the hospital. The 57 year old male driving the van was not injured. Montana Highway Patrol tells us the roads were bare ...