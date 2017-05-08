Montana's Aging voting machines pose challenges for counties - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana's Aging voting machines pose challenges for counties

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Elections clerks across Montana are being increasingly challenged to serve voters with severe physical disabilities because of a dwindling supply of polling equipment designed especially for people who cannot use traditional voting machines.
    
Many of the aging machines are in disrepair.
    
Elections officials were hoping to get relief from the governor and Legislature last month.
    
Gov. Steve Bullock tried intervening when he inserted a new provision into an unrelated elections bill that would have given the secretary of state the authority to certify voting machines that don't comply with state law, but the amendment died when the legislature adjourned without acting on it.
    
State law requires ballots be uniform statewide, but newer voting machines can't use the bigger ballots currently being used by the state.

