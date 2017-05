Get ready for three to four days of sunglasses and sunscreen weather. Lots of sunshine on the way with cooler temperatures. Our next weather system is set to move into Montana Friday and into the weekend. One more thing, rivers are running higher and faster. Here are Monday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 61°/40° Butte: 61°/36° Kalispell: 62°/37° Missoula: 65°/38°