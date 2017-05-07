Flathead County searching for woman, reported missing near Essex

KALISPELL- The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman that was last seen near the Essex area.

Madeline Connelly has been reported missing although her car has been located.

Flathead County took to their Facebook Page and Instagram accounts to notify ABC FOX Montana of Connelly's disappearance.

Reports indicate that Connelly was last seen at the Bear Creek Trailhead on Highway 2 near Essex. Authorities say she was possibly wearing baggy pants and colored hooded sweatshirt. She was also with a dog, a tan and white colored medium sized dog that goes by the name "Mogie."

She is described at being 5 feet and 5 inches tall and about 120 lbs.

Connelly apparently had no itinerary or travel plans.

If you have seen her please call the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5610.