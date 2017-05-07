New businesses blossoming in Montana thanks to business loans

A northwest nonprofit corporation is breathing new life into Montana's small-business scene, thanks to an infusion of small business loans for in-state entrepreneurs. The Missoula-based Montana & Idaho Community Development Corporation, or CDC, provides consulting, financing, and affordable housing solutions for small business owners. Maren Lorenz, owner of her own clogs business called Bean-An-Ti Shoes, said she had been making clogs for about 6 months before reaching out to the CDC to help her expand. "I wasn't very experienced with that whole side of the business, and then they set me up with Quickbooks, they taught me how to use it, they taught me how to do inventory," Lorenz said. "They just made something that can be scary or stressful really easy, and have been completely supportive the whole way. multiple people that work there have shoes now, and it's pretty awesome." The Montana & Idaho CDC has brought millions of dollars toward new job creation since it was founded in 1986.
ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm teamed up this year to celebrate student athlete's giving back to their communities. Every week for eight months a student was highlighted for his or her dedication, commitment and excellent sportsmanship.
Thompson Falls gave us a warm welcome out on Main Street. We met the mayor for cinnamon rolls, had junior anchors from the high school read the the news and even a choir show up! Check out the show above.
You can find a lot in Thompson Falls if you're looking for good food, but when it comes to barbeque one woman is the go-to: Cathy Shear. Pouring a little BBQ sauce on some Big Eddy's flat bread, Shear explains what makes her recipe stand out.
On May 5th at 3:25 PM a 56 year old male from Hungry Horse was driving the motorcycle on I-90 when he rear ended a Chevy van driven by a 57 year male from Livingston. According to Montana Highway Patrol the motorcycle locked up its rear brakes and slid into the van. The 56 year old male driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead in the ambulance on route to the hospital. The 57 year old male driving the van was not injured. Montana Highway Patrol tells us the roads were bare ...
Don’t let the hair fool you. Paul Reneau is flat out one of the best athletes to ever come out of the University of Montana. The now current Montana Track sprint coach was so great in fact, that he made it to not one, but two different Olympics, in two different sports.
