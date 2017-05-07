New businesses blossoming in Montana thanks to business loans - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

New businesses blossoming in Montana thanks to business loans

MISSOULA -

A northwest nonprofit corporation is breathing new life into Montana's small-business scene, thanks to an infusion of small business loans for in-state entrepreneurs.
The Missoula-based Montana & Idaho Community Development Corporation, or CDC, provides consulting, financing, and affordable housing solutions for small business owners.
Maren Lorenz, owner of her own clogs business called Bean-An-Ti Shoes, said she had been making clogs for about 6 months before reaching out to the CDC to help her expand.
"I wasn't very experienced with that whole side of the business, and then they set me up with Quickbooks, they taught me how to use it, they taught me how to do inventory," Lorenz said. "They just made something that can be scary or stressful really easy, and have been completely supportive the whole way. multiple people that work there have shoes now, and it's pretty awesome."
The Montana & Idaho CDC has brought millions of dollars toward new job creation since it was founded in 1986.

