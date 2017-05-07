Renovation coming in UM dining hall - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Renovation coming in UM dining hall

When the Fall ’17 semester begins at the University of Montana, there will be a noticeable difference in the school’s convenience store.

According to a press release from UM News, UM Dining recently announced it will take ownership of the UC Market, which was previously owned by The Bookstore at UM. The on-campus convenience store will operate under UM Dining management and will undergo a modest remodel over the Summer.

“The Market is one of the most energetic places on campus and we are sad to see it leave The Bookstore family,” said Jon Aliri, CEO of The Bookstore at UM. “We examined the future of The Market, and concluded the resources needed for The Market to thrive financially would be best spent continuing our mission to lower the cost of course materials. We are very excited to see where UM Dining takes The UC Market. We are certain the future is bright.”

The UC Market is located on the first floor of the University Center. Established in 1989, the store is a popular stop for coffee and snacks for students, faculty and staff. Transfer of the business to UM Dining will enable patrons to enjoy the same variety and service with the added option of using meal plan flex dollars and Bear Bucks in the store. The operation will keep its iconic name, but will have a fresh, new appearance and layout when it reopens for fall semester.

“The addition of The UC Market to UM Dining’s on-campus retail operations will give us the opportunity to make sure UM’s students, faculty and staff receive the quality and variety they want and expect from a UM Dining venue,” said UM Dining Director Camp Howard. “We take tremendous pride in offering the best food and service available to our campus visitors and the people who have made UM their home.

“There will be some changes,” Howard said. “While we will continue to offer many of the most popular products, we also plan to evolve by providing unique and local retail items, chef-crafted grab-and-go foods, and fresh-baked goods and pastries.”

The renovated UC Market will reopen in the Fall. 

