Butte's jail is overcapacity

Butte's detention center is a bit overcrowded these days.

The jail where it holds about 72 inmates and now it's holding 90 inmates.

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said what's causing this problem is the institution in Deer Lodge and the women's prison in Billings is full.

The Butte jail has been holding inmates that need to be transported, but no beds have been available yet.

Lester said says they aren't worried about the overcapacity, but is concerned about what can happen between staff and inmates.

"The more inmates you have in a detention center the more tension there is and obviously, it's more likely there will be a disturbance of some sort. We have to keep a lid on those things, but we have been fortunate. But tempers flare casually because of the fact the popular is high," said Lester.

Lester said there are a couple of solutions they're exploring to create more room in their jail.

"releasing people pending their sentencing is an option if there are certain conditions that are met…or releasing people on electronic surveillance is an option," said Lester.

At this time, there is no plan to try to expand the jail.