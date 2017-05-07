Butte's jail is overcapacity - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Butte's jail is overcapacity

Posted: Updated:
BUTTE -

Butte's detention center is a bit overcrowded these days.

The jail where it holds about 72 inmates and now it's holding 90 inmates.

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said what's causing this problem is the institution in Deer Lodge and the women's prison in Billings is full.

The Butte jail has been holding inmates that need to be transported, but no beds have been available yet.

Lester said says they aren't worried about the overcapacity, but is concerned about what can happen between staff and inmates.

"The more inmates you have in a detention center the more tension there is and obviously, it's more likely there will be a disturbance of some sort. We have to keep a lid on those things, but we have been fortunate. But tempers flare casually because of the fact the popular is high," said Lester. 

Lester said there are a couple of solutions they're exploring to create more room in their jail.

"releasing people pending their sentencing is an option if there are certain conditions that are met…or releasing people on electronic surveillance is an option," said Lester. 

At this time, there is no plan to try to expand the jail. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Student athlete of the year voting

    Student athlete of the year voting

    ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm teamed up this year to celebrate student athlete's giving back to their communities. Every week for eight months a student was highlighted for his or her dedication, commitment and excellent sportsmanship. 

    ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm teamed up this year to celebrate student athlete's giving back to their communities. Every week for eight months a student was highlighted for his or her dedication, commitment and excellent sportsmanship. 

  • Hometown Proud: Thompson Falls (WATCH)

    Hometown Proud: Thompson Falls (WATCH)

    Friday, May 5 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:06:30 GMT
    Thompson Falls gave us a warm welcome out on Main Street. We met the mayor for cinnamon rolls, had junior anchors from the high school read the the news and even a choir show up! Check out the show above.
    Thompson Falls gave us a warm welcome out on Main Street. We met the mayor for cinnamon rolls, had junior anchors from the high school read the the news and even a choir show up! Check out the show above.

  • Thompson Falls local BBQ sauce

    Thompson Falls local BBQ sauce

    Friday, May 5 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:30:33 GMT
    You can find a lot in Thompson Falls if you're looking for good food, but when it comes to barbeque one woman is the go-to: Cathy Shear. Pouring a little BBQ sauce on some Big Eddy's flat bread, Shear explains what makes her recipe stand out. 
    You can find a lot in Thompson Falls if you're looking for good food, but when it comes to barbeque one woman is the go-to: Cathy Shear. Pouring a little BBQ sauce on some Big Eddy's flat bread, Shear explains what makes her recipe stand out. 

  • Same Name, Same Lane: The Reneau Family dominating Montana track

    Same Name, Same Lane: The Reneau Family dominating Montana track

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:40:45 GMT

    Don’t let the hair fool you. Paul Reneau is flat out one of the best athletes to ever come out of the University of Montana. The now current Montana Track sprint coach was so great in fact, that he made it to not one, but two different Olympics, in two different sports.

    Don’t let the hair fool you. Paul Reneau is flat out one of the best athletes to ever come out of the University of Montana. The now current Montana Track sprint coach was so great in fact, that he made it to not one, but two different Olympics, in two different sports.

  • One killed in a motorcycle accident in Livingston

    One killed in a motorcycle accident in Livingston

    Saturday, May 6 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-05-06 21:26:31 GMT
    On May 5th at 3:25 PM a 56 year old male from Hungry Horse was driving the motorcycle on I-90 when he rear ended a Chevy van driven by a 57 year male from Livingston. According to Montana Highway Patrol the motorcycle locked up its rear brakes and slid into the van. The 56 year old male driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead in the ambulance on route to the hospital.  The 57 year old male driving the van was not injured. Montana Highway Patrol tells us the roads were bare ...
    On May 5th at 3:25 PM a 56 year old male from Hungry Horse was driving the motorcycle on I-90 when he rear ended a Chevy van driven by a 57 year male from Livingston. According to Montana Highway Patrol the motorcycle locked up its rear brakes and slid into the van. The 56 year old male driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead in the ambulance on route to the hospital.  The 57 year old male driving the van was not injured. Montana Highway Patrol tells us the roads were bare ...

  • Long-awaited Limberlost Brewing draws Thompson Falls support before doors are even open

    Long-awaited Limberlost Brewing draws Thompson Falls support before doors are even open

    Friday, May 5 2017 2:08 AM EDT2017-05-05 06:08:15 GMT

    Which came first: the brewery or the beer? In Thompson Falls, the beer has been ready for some time. It's the brewery everyone is hoping will follow.

    Which came first: the brewery or the beer? In Thompson Falls, the beer has been ready for some time. It's the brewery everyone is hoping will follow.

  • Fish ladder highlights economical addition to Thompson Falls Dam

    Fish ladder highlights economical addition to Thompson Falls Dam

    Friday, May 5 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:19:27 GMT

    The 1,016 feet of Thompson Falls Dam has been a mainstay for the Sanders County town since it's initial completion in 1915

    The 1,016 feet of Thompson Falls Dam has been a mainstay for the Sanders County town since it's initial completion in 1915

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.