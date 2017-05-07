Fire departments across the country talk electrical fire awareness

The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI), which works to raise awareness of potential home electrical hazards and the importance of electrical fire safety.

Due to recent NFPA reports, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated average of 45,210 home structure fires caused by electrical problems per year.

Unfortunately, these fires have caused around 420 civilian deaths, 1,370 civilian injuries, and $1.4 billion in property damage annually.

“Computers, kitchen appliances, fans and other equipment that use electricity have the potential to be involved in an electrical fire,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “Fortunately, people can take steps to greatly reduce electrical hazards like safeguarding electrical outlets in the home, learning the proper way to plug in appliances, and more.”

For more information visit http://www.nfpa.org/