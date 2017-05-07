Butte Local Development Corporation seeks new Executive Director

ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm teamed up this year to celebrate student athlete's giving back to their communities. Every week for eight months a student was highlighted for his or her dedication, commitment and excellent sportsmanship.
Don’t let the hair fool you. Paul Reneau is flat out one of the best athletes to ever come out of the University of Montana. The now current Montana Track sprint coach was so great in fact, that he made it to not one, but two different Olympics, in two different sports.
Which came first: the brewery or the beer? In Thompson Falls, the beer has been ready for some time. It's the brewery everyone is hoping will follow.
Folks will gather in Depot Park in Downtown Kalispell at 6:00P.M. on Saturday May 6th to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most people performing burpees at one time.
Thousands of dollars lost and a family torn apart. This John Doe says he hopes by sharing his story others won't fall victim to this romance scammer.
