Butte Local Development Corporation seeks new Executive Director

The Butte Local Development Corporation (BLDC) Board of Directors is seeking to hire a new Executive Director.

It was announced last Monday, that Pam Haxby-Cote, Executive Director will be taking up a new position as Director of the Montana Department of Commerce.

According to Ray Rogers, President of the BLDC Board of Directors, “The BLDC Executive Director plays a pivotal role in working with businesses, other economic development entities, and Butte-Silver Bow Government to support and retain local businesses, seek new economic opportunities, and develop new partnerships to drive economic growth. We are seeking a new Executive Director with the vision and skills to continue the significant momentum that has been created over the past few years.”

The search for a new Executive Director will start in the beginning of May.

BLDC hopes to have hired their new Executive Director sometime this summer.

A committee to manage the search has been formed and is comprised of members from the BLDC Board of Directors, Butte-Silver Bow county government, and a community representative.