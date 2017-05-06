You could help break a Guinness World Record

Folks will gather in Depot Park in Downtown Kalispell at 6:00P.M. on Saturday May 6th in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most people performing burpees at one time.

According to Discover Kalispell, the Grey Court School in Richmond Upon Thames, UK currently holds the record for the most burpees done at once with 689 people who participated in the event in September of 2016.

According to Discover Kalispell, all participants that take part in this event will automatically be entered into a grand prize drawing and everyone will be given a special gift provided by Discover Kalispell.

Discover Kalispell is also looking for volunteers to help set up the event and count/verify the number of burpees.

For more information on this event please visit http://www.discoverkalispell.com/events-listing/spring-events/.