Rook's Comics and Games celebrates free comic book day

It's the first weekend in May, which means that it is Free Comic Book day across the nation.

On Saturday, millions of comic books are given away for free. The day is meant to encourage literacy and celebrate its energy, vitality and boundless creativity. Rook's Comics and Games here in Bozeman has had a huge turnout according to Cliff Flash, store manager.

"More than 100 people have shown up looking for a free comic."

This is the 16th annual Free Comic Book Day and every year, flash loves it.

"It's really popular, I like it, I think it's a good way to get people introduced to new series."

People slate this day as the biggest day in the comic book industry. All of the United States and Canada participate.

If you can't make it down to Rook's gaming before the end of the day then no worries, Flash says that they will be celebrating this day for the entire weekend.