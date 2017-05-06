First Bigfork Independent Film Festival draws local film makers - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

First Bigfork Independent Film Festival draws local film makers

BIGFORK -

Film makers from around the Flathead Valley gathered in Bigfork on May 6th to attend the first Bigfork Independent Film Festival. 

But this festival is special.  Every film maker is from the Flathead Valley and every film is shot in Montana.

We spoke with founder and creator of the festival Steve Shapero.  Shapiro comes from the tech industry in the Bay Area and has no background in film making.  He says his curiosity and passion for film spurred his initial interest in the film industry.

When Shapero and his wife moved to the Bigfork area eight years ago his wife became involved with Bigfork Community Players and soon Shapero was helping out with lights and sets at the theater.

Shapero got involved with local non-profits who were doing film events to generate money for their organizations.  Shapiro helped show their films and instantly saw an opportunity to do more films in Bigfork.  Last fall Shapero did a five day retrospective film festival last on Western movies.

Following that festival the film makers approached Shapero and asked him to organize a separate independent film festival.

Shapiro tells us, “Local film makers came up to me and asked me if they could do their own film festival and we organized one for the spring to basically show their films to local audiences.”

We spoke with Kalispell film maker Mitch Underhill whose feature film, The Beast will be showing at the festival and asked him what it’s like making a film in the Flathead Valley.

Underhill tells us, “Us being local it helps a lot.  People are friendly here and we let them know that we’ve lived around here, that we know some of the same people and we are nice to them and treat them and their property with respect.”

Underhill’s Co-Producer and Director Ridge Mallery also from Kalispell explains why Montana is the perfect state to shoot movies in.

Mallery says, “Montana is a great place to shoot in because it has a lot of freedoms that help film makers be able to just shoot on private land without contracts and all sorts of insurance and things like that.”

So what’s next for these film makers and Steve Shapero’s festival?

Shapero tells us he wants to get high school students involved in making short films.  So far Flathead High School is showing the most interest in this film making process.  Shapero says if students are interested in having their films looked at to please send an email to bigforkfilmfestival.com.

The first block of films for the Bigfork Independent Film Festival starts on May 6th at 5:30 P.M. at the Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts and the second block of movies starts at 8:30 P.M.
 

