MSU creates new and easier way to test sheep wool

A new machine allows a sheep specialist to quickly take wool samples on site. Implemented back in March this new machine manufactured by MSU’s Montana Manufacturing Extension Center (MMEC) is doing wonders for the wool industry.

Paddy Fleming, MMEC Director said, “this machine is used to test the yield of wool.”

MSU is home one of only two wool research facilities at land-grant universities in the United States. Fleming says that this machine is portable unlike the old one.

“Now this machine, allows the researcher to be in the field, test the fleece in the field and do it in one minute rather than 18 minutes.”

This new machine is the only one of its kind. Fleming says that MSU can now reach out to other wool research facilities to sell this product.

“Several wool research places at land grant universities have the old version just like MSU did. Now, MSU has designed a new one so that will be able to be sold to the other land grant universities that are doing wool research,” Fleming said.

Fleming also adds that this was a good way for two MSU programs to work as one.

“So we were able to take two outreach programs from Montana State University and combine them together that’s going to benefit both wool growers in the state of Montana, manufacturers in Montana and wool research as a whole.”