One killed in a motorcycle accident in Livingston - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

One killed in a motorcycle accident in Livingston

LIVINGSTON -

On May 5th at 3:25 PM a 56 year old male from Hungry Horse was driving a motorcycle on I-90 when he rear ended a Chevy van driven by a 57 year male from Livingston.

According to Montana Highway Patrol the motorcycle locked up its rear brakes and slid into the van.

The 56 year old male driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead in the ambulance on route to the hospital.  The 57 year old male driving the van was not injured.

Montana Highway Patrol tells us the roads were bare and dry at the time of the accident. 

