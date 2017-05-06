Two ceremonies held for spring commencement at MSU - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Two ceremonies held for spring commencement at MSU


BOZEMAN -

Montana State University held it’s spring commencement early Saturday morning and afternoon.  

Students in caps in gowns filled the Brick Breeden Field House as the stands were full of family and friends. the graduation had two ceremonies one at 9 a.m and the other at 1:30 p.m. 

For the 9 a.m. commencement, the following colleges were celebrated: Agriculture, Nursing, Education, Health and Human Development and Engineering. 

At the 1:30 p.m. commencement the following colleges were celebrated: Arts and Architecture, Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship, Letters and Science, Gallatin College. 

Spring graduates can expect to receive their diplomas around mid-July. 

