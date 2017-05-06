Two ceremonies held for spring commencement at MSU

A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.
An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.
Up in the Swan Valley, Great Northern Llama company are gearing up for llama packing.
Rendez vous days in Eureka kicked off today with a parade in the center of town.
Don’t let the hair fool you. Paul Reneau is flat out one of the best athletes to ever come out of the University of Montana. The now current Montana Track sprint coach was so great in fact, that he made it to not one, but two different Olympics, in two different sports.
ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm teamed up this year to celebrate student athlete's giving back to their communities. Every week for eight months a student was highlighted for his or her dedication, commitment and excellent sportsmanship.
54,000 hand-filled, loose-leaf teabags will find their way to Columbia Falls today in order to be stocked and supplied for lodging and restaurants in Glacier National Park. This is the third and largest order that Xanterra Parks & Resorts – Glacier’s concessionaire – has placed with Tumblewood Teas, a women-owned small-business startup that emphasizes sustainability and regional partnerships.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Joseph John Davis has been convicted of first degree murder of his former stepson, 17-month-old baby Maliki. In August of 2016, Coeur d'Alene Police were called to a home on North 5th St. for a 17-month-old boy who was having breathing difficulties and showed signs of head trauma. Baby Maliki was taken to Kootenai Health before being air-lifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Medical
Two Thompson Falls legends, separated by nearly five decades. Mackenzie Holt is a high school senior. A thrower, basketball player, and one of the newest members of the Montana Grizzly football team.
