Future Griz, longtime Thompson Falls track coach form friendly rivalry

Highlights from the first day of the Big Sky Regionals College Finals Rodeo at the Expo Park in Great Falls.
Two Thompson Falls legends, separated by nearly five decades. Mackenzie Holt is a high school senior. A thrower, basketball player, and one of the newest members of the Montana Grizzly football team.
Don’t let the hair fool you. Paul Reneau is flat out one of the best athletes to ever come out of the University of Montana. The now current Montana Track sprint coach was so great in fact, that he made it to not one, but two different Olympics, in two different sports.
A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.
An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.
Up in the Swan Valley, Great Northern Llama company are gearing up for llama packing.
Rendez vous days in Eureka kicked off today with a parade in the center of town.
The first set of spring practices for Aaron Best as a head coach had a memorable ending he won't soon forget. But the progress and improvement of his Eastern Washington University football team was first and foremost on his mind when the Eagles wrapped-up four weeks of spring practices last week with a competitive Red-White Spring Game.
WSU athletic director Bill Moos enacted a rollover provision in men's basketball head coach Ernie Kent's contract, keeping in Pullman until 2022, according to Jacob Thorpe of The Spokesman Review. Kent's contract earns his $1.4 million annually guaranteed. Yesterday, Kent landed Roberto Gittens, making him the first four-star recruit for the Cougs since Klay Thompson.
Washington State (20-21, 6-12 Pac-12) hosts a Pac-12 Conference series with Oregon (25-15, 8-10) on Graduation Weekend. The series starts Friday at 5 p.m., continues Saturday at 4 p.m. and wraps up Sunday at 1 p.m.
Roster turnover continues for the Montana State football team and three former Cats are getting their shots at the NFL.
Tyler Bruggman, who started six games at quarterback for Montana State in 2016, has informed Bobcats coach Jeff Choate that he plans to forego his senior season to pursue an advanced degree closer to his hometown of Phoenix, Arizona. Bruggman, who transferred from Scottsdale (Arizona) College in January, 2016, threw for 888 yards and six touchdowns last fall.
The Lewis Clark State Warriors ended their regular season yesterday with a 11-4 loss to Corban University and has elected to skip the upcoming conference tournament.
The Warriors have already secured a berth in the Avista NAIA World Series as the host team, which will leave them with a 26-day break before the world series.
The Carolina Panthers have rescinded their offer to Washington State's Robert Barber after learning he was facing trial on second-degree assault charges, according to the Charlotte Observer. Barber allegedly punched a student during an altercation last summer that ultimately led him being expelled from school for a short period of time.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Missing and Unidentified Person’s System (NAMUS) reports 895 Washington cases in their database. Their records indicate 37 of those cases are from Spokane and Spokane County.
For the first time in 11 years Cinco de Mayo falls on a Friday.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says a body has been found behind a motel in Coeur d'Alene Thursday. KHQ reporter Adam Mayer is currently on his way to the scene to bring us more details. We will update this story when we have more information.
Montana's Miss USA candidate says farewell to her home state as she travels to Las Vegas to compete for the national title. 20-year-old Brooke Bezanson is a University of Montana student majoring in media arts. She says the best part about being Miss Montana is spreading messages to not only younger people, but older people as well about being confidently beautiful or just confident in general. Bezanson is using her title to promote the understanding of dyslexia...
NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again.
