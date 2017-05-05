Future Griz, longtime Thompson Falls track coach form friendly rivalry

Two Thompson Falls legends, separated by nearly five decades.



Mackenzie Holt is a high school senior. A thrower, basketball player, and one of the newest members of the Montana Grizzly football team.



“Chasing that 37 along with, we have four dline that are chasing it with me, as freshman coming it.” says Holt with a smile.



Randy Simon, the other legend. After 34 years of coaching track at Thompson Falls High School, he is finally hanging up the whistle after this season.



“I’m going to miss maybe, people won’t believe this, but getting up, getting ready for a meet. I got up at 5:00, 6:00 every morning, getting on the bus.” says Simon



Thompson falls does not produce a lot of Division One football players. but since he made the Griz official, Holt says the town’s support was evident.



“Growing up here, it’s close. Everyone watches it, and it’s just awesome seeing everyone in the sports bars, just watching the Griz, cheering them on every game.” Holt says.



And it’s athletes like Holt throughout the years, along with his past and current assistants, that Simon says are the reason for the two-time state champion Blue Hawks’ success as a program.



“You can’t do it alone, and we have had tremendous success with the kids that we have had here. But it is due in part to, I guess, we have established a tradition, and hopefully that tradition will carry on when I leave.” Simon says.



And the two Thompson Falls legends have their own rivalry of sorts that spills into the Brawl of the Wild. Simon is a Bobcat fan, and now his star pupil will be donning the Maroon and Silver.



“We exchange some words sometimes, but it’s not a big deal as long as we don’t bring it up.” Holt says.



“He will come to Bozeman, and his mom will come to Bozeman and I will have a place for them to stay, but I am staying with the Blue and Gold” Simon says with a laugh.



