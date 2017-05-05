Hometown Proud: Thompson Falls slideshow

A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.
A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.
An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.
An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.
Up in the Swan Valley, Great Northern Llama company are gearing up for llama packing.
Up in the Swan Valley, Great Northern Llama company are gearing up for llama packing.
Rendez vous days in Eureka kicked off today with a parade in the center of town.
Rendez vous days in Eureka kicked off today with a parade in the center of town.
Don’t let the hair fool you. Paul Reneau is flat out one of the best athletes to ever come out of the University of Montana. The now current Montana Track sprint coach was so great in fact, that he made it to not one, but two different Olympics, in two different sports.
Don’t let the hair fool you. Paul Reneau is flat out one of the best athletes to ever come out of the University of Montana. The now current Montana Track sprint coach was so great in fact, that he made it to not one, but two different Olympics, in two different sports.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Missing and Unidentified Person’s System (NAMUS) reports 895 Washington cases in their database. Their records indicate 37 of those cases are from Spokane and Spokane County.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Missing and Unidentified Person’s System (NAMUS) reports 895 Washington cases in their database. Their records indicate 37 of those cases are from Spokane and Spokane County. All but one of those files represents individuals that have been gone 90 days or longer.
For the first time in 11 years Cinco de Mayo falls on a Friday.
For the first time in 11 years Cinco de Mayo falls on a Friday.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says a body has been found behind a motel in Coeur d'Alene Thursday. KHQ reporter Adam Mayer is currently on his way to the scene to bring us more details. We will update this story when we have more information.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says a body has been found behind a motel in Coeur d'Alene Thursday. KHQ reporter Adam Mayer is currently on his way to the scene to bring us more details. We will update this story when we have more information.
Montana's Miss USA candidate says farewell to her home state as she travels to Las Vegas to compete for the national title. 20-year-old Brooke Bezanson is a University of Montana student majoring in media arts. She says the best part about being Miss Montana is spreading messages to not only younger people, but older people as well about being confidently beautiful or just confident in general. Bezanson is using her title to promote the understanding of dyslexia...
Montana's Miss USA candidate says farewell to her home state as she travels to Las Vegas to compete for the national title. 20-year-old Brooke Bezanson is a University of Montana student majoring in media arts. She says the best part about being Miss Montana is spreading messages to not only younger people, but older people as well about being confidently beautiful or just confident in general. Bezanson is using her title to promote the understanding of dyslexia...
NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again.
NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again.