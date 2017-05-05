Thompson Falls local BBQ sauce - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Thompson Falls local BBQ sauce

Posted: Updated:

You can find a lot in Thompson Falls if you're looking for good food, but when it comes to barbeque one woman is the go-to: Cathy Shear. Pouring a little BBQ sauce on some Big Eddy's flat bread, Shear explains what makes her recipe stand out. 

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Flathead shelter makes a plea to the community

    Flathead shelter makes a plea to the community

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:58:44 GMT

    A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.

    A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.

  • A high speed chase leaves one in custody

    A high speed chase leaves one in custody

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:26:44 GMT

    An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.

    An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area.

  • Get ready to hike with llamas this summer

    Get ready to hike with llamas this summer

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:56:37 GMT

    Up in the Swan Valley, Great Northern Llama company are gearing up for llama packing.

    Up in the Swan Valley, Great Northern Llama company are gearing up for llama packing.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Hometown Proud: Thompson Falls (WATCH)

    Hometown Proud: Thompson Falls (WATCH)

    Friday, May 5 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:06:30 GMT
    Thompson Falls gave us a warm welcome out on Main Street. We met the mayor for cinnamon rolls, had junior anchors from the high school read the the news and even a choir show up! Check out the show above.
    Thompson Falls gave us a warm welcome out on Main Street. We met the mayor for cinnamon rolls, had junior anchors from the high school read the the news and even a choir show up! Check out the show above.

  • Same Name, Same Lane: The Reneau Family dominating Montana track

    Same Name, Same Lane: The Reneau Family dominating Montana track

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:40:45 GMT

    Don’t let the hair fool you. Paul Reneau is flat out one of the best athletes to ever come out of the University of Montana. The now current Montana Track sprint coach was so great in fact, that he made it to not one, but two different Olympics, in two different sports.

    Don’t let the hair fool you. Paul Reneau is flat out one of the best athletes to ever come out of the University of Montana. The now current Montana Track sprint coach was so great in fact, that he made it to not one, but two different Olympics, in two different sports.

  • VANISHED: The missing persons of Spokane County

    VANISHED: The missing persons of Spokane County

    Thursday, April 14 2016 7:27 PM EDT2016-04-14 23:27:00 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Missing and Unidentified Person’s System (NAMUS) reports 895 Washington cases in their database. Their records indicate 37 of those cases are from Spokane and Spokane County.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Missing and Unidentified Person’s System (NAMUS) reports 895 Washington cases in their database. Their records indicate 37 of those cases are from Spokane and Spokane County. All but one of those files represents individuals that have been gone 90 days or longer. 

  • Bozeman Police Department is prepared for Cinco de Mayo

    Bozeman Police Department is prepared for Cinco de Mayo

    Friday, May 5 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:49:25 GMT

    For the first time in 11 years Cinco de Mayo falls on a Friday. 

    For the first time in 11 years Cinco de Mayo falls on a Friday. 

  • Idaho man who drowned in northwestern Montana river ID'd

    Idaho man who drowned in northwestern Montana river ID'd

    Authorities have released the name of a man who drowned after falling into a river in northwestern Montana.
    Authorities have released the name of a man who drowned after falling into a river in northwestern Montana.

  • Body found behind motel in Coeur d'Alene

    Body found behind motel in Coeur d'Alene

    Thursday, April 6 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-04-07 00:32:15 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says a body has been found behind a motel in Coeur d'Alene Thursday. KHQ reporter Adam Mayer is currently on his way to the scene to bring us more details.  We will update this story when we have more information. 

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says a body has been found behind a motel in Coeur d'Alene Thursday. KHQ reporter Adam Mayer is currently on his way to the scene to bring us more details.  We will update this story when we have more information. 

  • Miss Montana USA heads to compete in Miss USA competition

    Miss Montana USA heads to compete in Miss USA competition

    Thursday, May 4 2017 9:51 AM EDT2017-05-04 13:51:57 GMT

    Montana's Miss USA candidate says farewell to her home state as she travels to Las Vegas to compete for the national title. 20-year-old Brooke Bezanson is a University of Montana student majoring in media arts. She says the best part about being Miss Montana is spreading messages to not only younger people, but older people as well about being confidently beautiful or just confident in general.  Bezanson is using her title to promote the understanding of dyslexia...

    Montana's Miss USA candidate says farewell to her home state as she travels to Las Vegas to compete for the national title. 20-year-old Brooke Bezanson is a University of Montana student majoring in media arts. She says the best part about being Miss Montana is spreading messages to not only younger people, but older people as well about being confidently beautiful or just confident in general.  Bezanson is using her title to promote the understanding of dyslexia...

  • Fatal crash involving car and dump truck near Newport

    Fatal crash involving car and dump truck near Newport

    Friday, May 5 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-05-05 23:22:57 GMT

    NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again. 

    NEWPORT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a dump truck near Newport. The crash happened on the Newport Highway about four miles south of Newport. At least one person is dead. The road is partially blocked and it is unknown when it will be fully open again. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.