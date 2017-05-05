Bozeman Police Department is prepared for Cinco de Mayo

For the first time in 11 years Cinco de Mayo falls on a Friday. Charlotte Clausen, Co-owner of Toro is expecting a crowded night.

"We are doing five dollar margaritas, four dollar tequila shots and buckets of beer for 15 dollars," said Clausen.

Also anticipating the big crowds, Bozeman PD. Bozeman Chief of Police Steve Crawford says they are fully staffed for tonight.

"We will have officers out being aware for impaired drivers, we will have officers that will be downtown on foot at time and we will basically be just kind of patrolling and trying to keep everybody safe."

With the temperature pushing 80 degrees, Crawford wants to make sure people are taking care of themselves.

Crawford said, "You want to stay hydrated and drink a lot of water and don't drink excessive amounts of alcohol when the weather is hot."

As for travel, Crawford says the holiday doesn't give you an excuse to drink and drive

"What we want people to do is plan before you go out. Have a safe way to get home. Use Uber, use a streamline (bus), use a designated driver or period don't drink and drive."

Crawford also adds that if you have had too much to drink, put your keys in your pocket and simply walk home.