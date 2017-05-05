'Give Big Gallatin Valley' surpasses fundraising goal of half a million dollars.

ABC FOX Montana and Mattress Firm teamed up this year to celebrate student athlete's giving back to their communities. Every week for eight months a student was highlighted for his or her dedication, commitment and excellent sportsmanship.
A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for women and their children.
54,000 hand-filled, loose-leaf teabags will find their way to Columbia Falls today in order to be stocked and supplied for lodging and restaurants in Glacier National Park. This is the third and largest order that Xanterra Parks & Resorts – Glacier’s concessionaire – has placed with Tumblewood Teas, a women-owned small-business startup that emphasizes sustainability and regional partnerships.
One of music's best entertainers, Garth Brooks, is coming to Billings for the first time in 19 years.
Which came first: the brewery or the beer? In Thompson Falls, the beer has been ready for some time. It's the brewery everyone is hoping will follow.
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) - A Maryland couple who posted controversial "prank" videos of themselves berating their children have temporarily lost custody of two of their five kids amid an investigation.
Don’t let the hair fool you. Paul Reneau is flat out one of the best athletes to ever come out of the University of Montana. The now current Montana Track sprint coach was so great in fact, that he made it to not one, but two different Olympics, in two different sports.
While everyone is celebrating the warm weather, at least one Montanan has a strong warning about something you could encounter outside.
