'Give Big Gallatin Valley' surpasses fundraising goal of half a million dollars.

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

BOZEMAN- Montanans continue to "Give Big" for the annual 'Give Big" donation celebration.

The event went from 6 p.m. on May 4th to 6 p.m. on May 5th and the 'bar was set' just shy of that 6p.m. deadline. 

In Bozeman, "Give Big' Gallatin Valley already surpasses its goal of raising half a million dollars in donations.

So naturally, those with the organization are giving a "big thanks" to those who donated for another successful year.

Give Big Gallatin Valley is just one of the many programs in the state that helped launch a 24 hour period encouraging folks to donate to their favorite non-profit or charity while also celebrating their community.

So far, over 3,000 donors have donated to the 166 charitable organizations in Gallatin Valley. 

