'Flathead Gives' encourages folks to continue to donate

'Montana Gives,' is a statewide day of giving and is already being dubbed a success for 2017.

However those living in the Flathead Valley are still being encouraged to give locally to a variety of organizations through out town.

All around the state and trending across the county the "Day of Giving" campaign encourages folks to focus on giving to their favorite non-profit for a 24 hour period.

This year in Montana, the big day started at 6 p.m on May 4th going to until 6 p.m. on May 5th.

But the day to give doesn't just stop there.

One non-profit is Kitten Mom's Rescue Organization in Kalispell. (you can visit their Facebook page here)

President, Darcy Albert says running a rescue animal shelter can be expensive, so her non-profit organization needs all the help it can get.

She told ABC FOX Montana about one recent incident where a littler of kittens were found abandoned by their mother.

“These kittens were born in a pontoon boat in Columbia Falls," explained Albert.

"The family noticed them and waited eight hours for their mamma to come back, she never did," she said.

So the kittens ended up with Albert.

Although, Albert’s organization did raise thousands of dollars during "Flathead Gives" last year, she wants those living in the Flathead Valley to know, her organization still needs all the help it can get.

With their hands full of kittens, Albert says folks should spay and neuter their pets.

She said the cost to do so is only fifteen dollars.

On this day of "Flathead Giving" ABC FOX Montana also spoke with Allen Slater, a retired music teacher.

Slater's mission is to help those contemplating whether to give know his organization is all about music. '

He started a scholarship.

The fund, named after Slater was started a few years ago by one of his students as a way to get kids to pursue their love for music.

Slater says there is a winner already picked out for the 2017 year, but he still needs all the help he can get to continue the program.

“The scholarship is a thousand dollars so we’re hoping to add to this to make it a sustainable, renewable scholarship," said Slater.

He said he is trying to get folks to donate for a prize-match.

The chance to donate to Flathead non-profits and charities continues until Friday May 5th.

Those with the Flathead Gives giving organization say you can still donate though until May 19th by doing so online.

The link can be found HERE.