Today at 5:30: 'Hometown Proud' Thompson Falls

THOMPSON FALLS, MT- Hometown Proud is back for another year of excitement as our news team travels across the state during the month of May to four Montana towns.

On Friday May 5th our news team will be doing the newscast LIVE from the streets of Thompson Falls.

Coming up... on the 5:30 ABC Montana news catch a glimpse about the history of Thompson Falls. Did you know that Thompson Falls is named after David Thompson, a British-Canadian fur trader and mapmaker, who built Saleesh House in 1809. But now some believe it was named after James Thompson... who had a cabin by the falls in 1865.

He lived there until a Horse Plains' man in 1889 killed him with a cue stick - - by stabbing him in the neck. Um, Ouch!

Then....Let us tell you about the 'falls" in Thompson Falls, our reporter Joshua Robinson will have a LIVE interview from where the water rushes into the Clark Fork River.

and later in the show a taste testing session from some of the best BBQ around... CJ's BBQ will be on hand to give us a taste...

Hometown Proud is a way for ABC FOX Montana to bring the news to you! We are traveling around from Thompson Falls to Deerlodge, Ennis and Bigfork during May reporting on the stories that make YOU proud of your hometown. Each week we will feature different stories from those communities.

We hope you will tune into our LIVE show on Friday, May 5th at 5:30 from Thompson Falls.