Thunderstorms, lightning and wind gusts possible Friday evening

MISSOULA- Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms developed early Friday across north-central Idaho but it could be heading for Western Montana.

This according to data coming out of the National Weather Service in Montana.

The latest weather patterns show those storms could continue Friday afternoon producing gusty winds and sporadic lightning.

Later in the evening and potentially overnight, stronger thunderstorms will be possible.

These storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning and wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Isolated wind damage to trees and power lines will be a possibility.

The stronger storms will be between 5pm - 10pm MDT Friday evening, and could linger into the overnight hours.

See the attached graphic for the geographical locations that have the best chance.