Butte students to help on 'Blacktail Stream Day'

A clean up day is planned at the end of May in Butte for the Blacktail Stream Day.

According to a release sent out to ABC FOX Montana, about 220 students from Whittier and West Elementary Schools of Butte and a handful of 40-50 volunteers who will be cleaning up Blacktail Stream and Historic Silver Bow Creek Channels.

The clean up will start at the Father Sheehan Park to the Chamber of Commerce starting at around 9am on Friday, May 26th which is our 4th Annual CUBS Day (Clean Up Blacktail Stream Day) hosted by the Clark Fork Watershed Education Program.

"This would be an excellent opportunity to interview the students and volunteers on stream health, littering, stewardship, and more," an organizers with the event was quoted in the release.

Also, in the afternoon following lunch 12:30-2:30ish, students will do a storm water art project on the walking path alongside Father Sheehan Park and will participate in an educational game to learn about Bull Trout habitat.

According to the release, this is very active and engaging day that is another example of a hands on the ground project that gets work done.

