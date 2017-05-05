Abortion, state plane among 14 bills vetoed by governor - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Abortion, state plane among 14 bills vetoed by governor

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has vetoed bills to restrict abortions and the governor's use of the state airplane.
    
Those are two of the 14 bills Bullock vetoed Thursday. He signed an additional 62 bills passed by the Republican-led Legislature.
    
Legislation by Republican Sen. Keith Regier would have outlawed most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Bullock wrote the measure goes against Supreme Court rulings that give women access to abortions to protect their lives and health.
    
A bill by Republican Rep. Brad Tschida would have required governors to fully reimburse the state for use of its aircraft for campaign-related activities, and a complete ban on state plane flights to campaign events 60 days before an election.
    
Bullock says the bill aims to curtail the governor's movement and his office already has a reimbursement policy

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

