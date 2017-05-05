Pups from above: Special airplane pet delivery to Montana - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Pups from above: Special airplane pet delivery to Montana

THOMPSON FALLS -

251 dogs are looking for loving Montana homes, after traveling through Big Sky Country… In an airplane.

“Dog Is My Copilot" is a non-profit organization that flies shelter animals from areas where they're not in demand to places where they are.

They've made frequent trips to Montana before, and on Thursday they brought 251 furry friends to the Treasure State, making stops in Thompson Falls and Missoula.

Thursday’s trip marked 6,000 animals that have been relocated with the program.

According to the Humane Society of Western Montana, many of these dogs have already been adopted, but they are always accepting applications for more.

