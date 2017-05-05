Long-awaited Limberlost Brewing draws Thompson Falls support before doors are even open

10 years ago, Zach Whipple-Kilmer began making his own beer.

3-4 years later, Whipple-Kilmer had enough confidence to share his brews with others.

Today, he’s the owner and head brewer for Limberlost Brewing Co, but there’s just one problem: the brewery still hasn’t opened yet.

You might say Whipple-Kilmer has been playing the waiting game for quite a while, but he’s taken the past 10 years to hone his craft as much as possible, including a visit to every Montana brewery he could.

"We went all over the state, every corner, tried every brewery and beer we could find,” Whipple-Kilmer said. “We kind of figured out that a lot of guys are doing this style, a lot of guys are doing that style, so lets try to find our own niche."

Whipple-Kilmer said he was able to take ideas and inspiration from the Bonsai Brewing Project in Whitefish, Backslope Brewing in Columbia Falls, MAP Brewing in Bozeman, and Draught Works in Missoula.

Whipple-Kilmer’s favorite beer? His gold IPA, which he said is unlike any brew he’s tasted in Montana, and draws the most attention from people he’s shared it with.

“The full name of it is Larch Needle Gold IPA, and we named it after the colors that the larch trees turn in the Fall,” he said.

And then, he found his spot: an old car garage on Main Street in Thompson Falls to set up shop as the only family-friendly brewery within a 2,000-square mile radius, and the closest brewery about 30 miles away in Idaho.

"It was perfect,” beamed Whipple-Kilmer. “Thompson Falls is located in the middle of Sanders County, so you're pretty much in the middle of the corridor of a lot of metropolitan areas around."

Whipple-Kilmer believed he had cornered the market, until permitting held him up again, and again, and again.

Fall of 2015, Spring of 2016, Fall of 2016, and Summer of 2017 each held promise for a potential Limberlost opening.

Each time those seasons came, another postponement.

But while he can’t any of the beers he’s worked on over the past decade— including a variety that can do above a dozen different brews— he’s shared his samples with enough locals in Sanders County to create a buzz.

No, they won’t be as excited or relieved as Whipple-Kilmer is once those doors are open, but he said he has every reason to believe the town will be lining up to welcome him when the day comes.

"We like to say its a mix of an Alaskan dive bar and a Colorado ski lodge… Just Montana style."

Once the brewery is established, Whipple-Kilmer said his next goal is to help build hops farms throughout the county, not only to help him brew authentic local beers, but to also stimulate the nearby farming economy.

But for now, he said, he’s just hoping the brewery will be ready to go by the beginning of 2018.

Without any more postponements.