Long-awaited Limberlost Brewing draws Thompson Falls support bef - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Long-awaited Limberlost Brewing draws Thompson Falls support before doors are even open

Posted: Updated:
THOMPSON FALLS -

10 years ago, Zach Whipple-Kilmer began making his own beer.

3-4 years later, Whipple-Kilmer had enough confidence to share his brews with others.

Today, he’s the owner and head brewer for Limberlost Brewing Co, but there’s just one problem: the brewery still hasn’t opened yet.

You might say Whipple-Kilmer has been playing the waiting game for quite a while, but he’s taken the past 10 years to hone his craft as much as possible, including a visit to every Montana brewery he could.

"We went all over the state, every corner, tried every brewery and beer we could find,” Whipple-Kilmer said. “We kind of figured out that a lot of guys are doing this style, a lot of guys are doing that style, so lets try to find our own niche."

Whipple-Kilmer said he was able to take ideas and inspiration from the Bonsai Brewing Project in Whitefish, Backslope Brewing in Columbia Falls, MAP Brewing in Bozeman, and Draught Works in Missoula.

Whipple-Kilmer’s favorite beer? His gold IPA, which he said is unlike any brew he’s tasted in Montana, and draws the most attention from people he’s shared it with. 

“The full name of it is Larch Needle Gold IPA, and we named it after the colors that the larch trees turn in the Fall,” he said.

And then, he found his spot: an old car garage on Main Street in Thompson Falls to set up shop as the only family-friendly brewery within a 2,000-square mile radius, and the closest brewery about 30 miles away in Idaho.

"It was perfect,” beamed Whipple-Kilmer. “Thompson Falls is located in the middle of Sanders County, so you're pretty much in the middle of the corridor of a lot of metropolitan areas around."

Whipple-Kilmer believed he had cornered the market, until permitting held him up again, and again, and again.

Fall of 2015, Spring of 2016, Fall of 2016, and Summer of 2017 each held promise for a potential Limberlost opening.

Each time those seasons came, another postponement.

But while he can’t any of the beers he’s worked on over the past decade— including a variety that can do above a dozen different brews— he’s shared his samples with enough locals in Sanders County to create a buzz.

No, they won’t be as excited or relieved as Whipple-Kilmer is once those doors are open, but he said he has every reason to believe the town will be lining up to welcome him when the day comes.

"We like to say its a mix of an Alaskan dive bar and a Colorado ski lodge… Just Montana style."

Once the brewery is established, Whipple-Kilmer said his next goal is to help build hops farms throughout the county, not only to help him brew authentic local beers, but to also stimulate the nearby farming economy.

But for now, he said, he’s just hoping the brewery will be ready to go by the beginning of 2018.

Without any more postponements.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Governor orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters

    Governor orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-08-04 21:15:51 GMT

    Governor Steve Bullock has ordered all flags flown in the State of Montana to be at half-staff on August 5 to honor the memories of Trenton Johnson, Brent Witham "and all the wildland firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty." 

    Governor Steve Bullock has ordered all flags flown in the State of Montana to be at half-staff on August 5 to honor the memories of Trenton Johnson, Brent Witham "and all the wildland firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty." 

  • Missoula man tries for American Ninja Warrior

    Missoula man tries for American Ninja Warrior

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:28:09 GMT

    Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.” 

    Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.” 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • BIA confirms shooting, emergency curfew imposed for all Crow Reservation residents

    BIA confirms shooting, emergency curfew imposed for all Crow Reservation residents

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:05 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:05:55 GMT

    A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

    A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

  • Crime Tracker: High Speed Chase And North Spokane Robbery Overnight

    Crime Tracker: High Speed Chase And North Spokane Robbery Overnight

    Wednesday, May 15 2013 10:53 AM EDT2013-05-15 14:53:19 GMT
    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies had a busy night investigating a North Spokane McDonald's robbery and chasing down three teenagers in a high-speed chase in Spokane Valley.
    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies had a busy night investigating a North Spokane McDonald's robbery and chasing down three teenagers in a high-speed chase in Spokane Valley.

  • Havre High Football Coach Christenson Steps Down

    Havre High Football Coach Christenson Steps Down

    Jason Christenson will not return as the head coach of the Havre Blue Ponies football team next year.
    Jason Christenson will not return as the head coach of the Havre Blue Ponies football team next year.

  • Support for fallen firefighter

    Support for fallen firefighter

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:42 AM EDT2017-08-04 05:42:41 GMT

    Mixed emotions tonight locally following the announcement of the identity of the firefighter who died. For some, relief that it wasn't someone they knew, and of course for everyone, sadness that anyone died trying to fight this fire. 

    Mixed emotions tonight locally following the announcement of the identity of the firefighter who died. For some, relief that it wasn't someone they knew, and of course for everyone, sadness that anyone died trying to fight this fire. 

  • Pedestrian killed, struck by truck in Northside accident

    Pedestrian killed, struck by truck in Northside accident

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-08-04 17:35:56 GMT

    A 25-year-old man is dead after a late night accident in Missoula's Northside, August 3. According to Sergeant Travis Walsh, police responded to a report that a truck hit a man walking on Rogers Street near the cemetery's entrance. 

    A 25-year-old man is dead after a late night accident in Missoula's Northside, August 3. According to Sergeant Travis Walsh, police responded to a report that a truck hit a man walking on Rogers Street near the cemetery's entrance. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.