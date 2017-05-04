Same Name, Same Lane: The Reneau Family dominating Montana track - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Same Name, Same Lane: The Reneau Family dominating Montana track

Posted: Updated:

Don’t let the hair fool you. Paul Reneau is flat out one of the best athletes to ever come out of the University of Montana. The now current Montana Track sprint coach was so great in fact, that he made it to not one, but two different Olympics, in two different sports.

“Your heart is beating, and you are at the top of what competition is about.” says Reneau.

After sprinting and riding bikes for his native country of Belize in the 1984 and 1988 Olympic games, Reneau came back to Missoula, and he became a coach.

“My passion is speed, right? I just love people run, and love watching people run fast. Teaching them how to be fast.” Reneau says.

After volunteering with the Griz Track and Field team for years, Reneau was finally hired at the beginning of this season as the full time sprint coach. And lucky for Paul, he is already pretty familiar with one of his best sprinters.

“We have a pretty good father son relationship” says Sterling Reneau.

Meet Sterling Reneau, Paul’s son.

“I was pretty spoiled in my upbringing in sports, and so I never take that for granted and I am always thankful for that. But definitely having that support and having somebody who knows what it takes to get to that level is very very good to have.” says Sterling.

And the former Sentinel Spartan is so far on track to get to the level of his father. Sterling won the Big Sky Indoor Title in the 400 meters this year, which for Paul, meant just a little bit more.

“This is my first year as an assistant full-time, and that is my first individual title, and it just so happens to be my son.” says Reneau.

“We were both almost crying, it was a pretty cool moment, and just so blessed to share that with him.” says Sterling.


 

