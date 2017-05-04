Thousands of dollars raised for non-profits, charities, as 'Miss - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Thousands of dollars raised for non-profits, charities, as 'Missoula Gives' event kicks off

MISSOULA -

'Tis the day to be giving.

Plonk Wine Bar in Missoula is one of several locations that is hosting 'Missoula Gives' events.

'Missoula Gives' is a 24-hour period, where you can donate money to your favorite non-profit or charity.

The goal for Missoula gives is to raise $300,000 from 3,000 donors to go toward 156 area charities or non-profits.

But the event isn't taking place in just Missoula.

It's happening all across the state from Anaconda to Whitefish, in conjunction with the 'Montana Gives' event.

If you are wanting to donate to 'Missoula Gives,' you will have the opportunity to win a prize for your generosity.

Meredith Printz, with the Missoula Community Foundation, said that her organization helped spearhead the event in 2014, and explained in the video above more about the incentives for donating.

She also discussed the cross-state rivalry between Missoula and Bozeman for the 'Day of Giving' event to entice people to either 'Beat the Cats' or 'Beat the Griz.'

At the start of the event on Thursday, the 'Missoula Gives' event has already raised $70,000, and it event lasts until 6 p.m. on Friday, May 5. 

Here is a list of additional events, which lead to the final hour of Missoula Gives.

May 5: 10:00a - 5:00p: Florence Hotel Lobby: Blood drive, free popcorn, pizza, chair massage, snacks by Posh Chocolat and Red Bird, and kitties to pet from Animal Control.
 
May 5: 10:00a - 2:00p: Good Food Store: Free snacks and donors will be entered into a drawing.
 
May 5: 11:30a - 12:30p: Brooks & Browns: Free yoga and mimosas.
 
May 5: 5:00p - 7:00p: Missoula Federal Credit Union (3600 Brooks St): Free drinks, food, live music, face painting, and yard games. Free goodie bags for first 150 donors.

