Warm weather brings ticks, one Montanan knows the danger

While everyone is celebrating the warm weather, at least one Montanan has a strong warning about something you could encounter outside. With warm weather, brings ticks.

Jeanne Robinson loves to hike in the great outdoors, but around nine years ago that love for the outdoors nearly cost her, her life.

“My home was sold, my belongings were given away, and my car was gifted to my son. I had no, it was over,” Robinson said.

Robinson, growing up in Virginia handled ticks all the time by pulling them off of her dogs and livestock. Through the numerous tick encounters, Robinson got Lyme disease.

“I was finally diagnosed when I woke up and I couldn’t move. I had been paralyzed down my right side; I thought I was having a stroke because I had the worst head pain you can’t even imagine.”

If caught early Lyme disease can be easily treated, but if it’s not caught, it can become fatal. While Robinson survived, she will always live with Lyme that can create anything from headaches, to chronic fatigue to chills and muscle pain.

Robinson said, “My caregivers were bringing me a baggy of pills and I spoke. I hadn’t spoken coherently in years, I spoke, I said no thank you, I don’t need those anymore. “

Dr. Mark Winton who specializes in infectious diseases says luckily Lyme disease is extremely rare in Montana, but there are other diseases to be cautious of.

“Around here we see Rocky Mountain spotted fever, there is Colorado tick fever which is similar to rocky mountain spot fever symptoms, “Dr. Winton said.

Dr. Winton says the best way to avoid ticks, is by covering up.

“By wearing boots and socks that go up high, by keeping your exposed skin covered. It also helps to have somebody check for ticks after you’ve been out hiking.

Robinson adds that she does not like to live in fear but she will cover up when going out on hikes and after only being given 90 days to live, she is now going on nine years strong.