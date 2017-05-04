Montana Tech sends off their largest graduating class

This Saturday will be the biggest graduating class that Montana tech in butte has seen and a lot of prep is going into this ceremony.

Every year the graduation will be at the Butte Civic Center but what's different this year is how many students are graduating.

Leslie Dickerson with Montana tech who's organizing the commencement says there are about 540 graduates this year.

Dickerson said even with a big graduating class, students were not limited to inviting family and friends.

"We use the civic center it's an excellent opportunity for us to allow students to bring anyone they want. So seating will be tight but we are not in a situation yet that we have to restrict the number of guest,” said Leslie Dickerson, Registrar Montana Tech.

As for setting up for a big class, Dickerson said they have it pretty much under control, almost to a science.

Doors will open at 10 AM for the commitment ceremony.