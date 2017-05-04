Give Big Gallatin Valley shoots for big donations - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Give Big Gallatin Valley shoots for big donations

BOZEMAN -

The Give Big Gallatin County kicks off at 6PM Thursday and goes till 6PM Friday.

Bridget Wilkinson with the Bozeman Area Foundation is in charge of the event and says it’s reaching all over the county.

"So this year we have 168 organizations from Bozeman to Belgrade to Manhattan and three Forks and big sky's organizations all over Gallatin County are participating in the give big this year," Bridget Wilkinson.

When the drive kicks off at 6 this evening, participating organizations are employing some fun tactics to get people to give.

Some businesses are giving away free beer for the first donors or prizes people can win, while another company is helping residents get some exercise while raising money.

"We have a 24 hour treadmill challenge,” said Lane Norberg, Bozeman Running Co.”It's set up here. We have two treadmills out here. It's basically just to get people involved. It's a good way to get people out and active. We're going to have these treadmills going 24 hours and the proceeds will go to the Cancer Support Center."

Now in its third year, Montana gives has been pretty successful.

More than 700 thousand dollars has been raised by the Gallatin Valley community in the last two years for more than 130 organizations.

"It's Amazing,” said Wilkinson. “So part of the goal of the Community Foundation is to connect people with causes that matter to them and there's no better way to do that then Give Big. So it’s our annual event to celebrate the nonprofit sector and I think it really highlights what makes our community great."

Wilkinson says the goal this year is half a million dollars for 168 different organizations in the 24 hour giving drive.

If you would like to give click here.

