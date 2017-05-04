Flathead shelter makes a plea to the community

Governor Steve Bullock has ordered all flags flown in the State of Montana to be at half-staff on August 5 to honor the memories of Trenton Johnson, Brent Witham "and all the wildland firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty."
Fire managers expect the Sunrise fire to be very active August 4, as hot temperatures return accompanied by changing wind directions. The fire is at 12,300 acres with just 10-percent containment.
The countdown is on for August 21st, for a total solar eclipse to arc across the continental United States for the first time in decades.
An AMBER ALERT was sent out at 8 p.m. Friday night. The alert was sent out for a Green Subaru Wagon in the Missoula area. Updates to follow.
The first Great Bear brew fest will take place on Saturday August 5th in Depot Park in Kalispell.
A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.
A 25-year-old man is dead after a late night accident in Missoula's Northside, August 3. According to Sergeant Travis Walsh, police responded to a report that a truck hit a man walking on Rogers Street near the cemetery's entrance.
Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.”
