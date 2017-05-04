Flathead shelter makes a plea to the community

A local homeless shelter in Kalispell is in desperate need of extra space for homeless women and their children.

Ray of Hope is turning to the people of Flathead Valley for their support during the twelve hour Flathead Gives Campaign.

Ray of Hope’s mission statement is to provide a safe place in the community for those who have nowhere else to go. Folks who stay at Ray of Hope are provided with food, clothing and most importantly job training.

Wayne Appl tells us that the founder of Ray of Hope was recently diagnosed with cancer, and one of her wishes is to have a new building specifically for women and children. The prognosis for her cancer is not good, so the staff at Ray of Hope are pushing to make this project happen, “There’s a great need for a women and children’s shelter and we’re pretty excited about all the things we’re going to be able to offer people.”

Apple says the shelter is in need of $150,000-200,000 to complete the project and are hoping that the Flathead Community shows their support during this campaign. Appl tells us the shelter is always looking for volunteers to help finish the construction process on the new shelter. They hope to have the new building completed by winter.