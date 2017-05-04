A high speed chase leaves one in custody - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

A high speed chase leaves one in custody

Posted: Updated:
WHITEFISH -

An 18 year old Kalispell woman, Montana Kelly, is in custody after an early morning high speed vehicle pursuit in the Whitefish area. According to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, Kelly allegedly has stolen three separate vehicles in the past few days.

Early morning, a Whitefish Police Officer spotted the stolen vehicle from Browns Road as it traveled northbound on Hwy 93. 

A pursuit ensued, with the stolen vehicle driving north on Hwy 93 at a high rate of speed.  Deputies assumed the pursuit, chasing the vehicle into the woods off Tamarack Meadows Road.  The vehicle crashed, and Kelly got out of the car and ran on foot into the woods. 

Kelly was located hiding in the woods and was taken into custody after an hour long search.   Whitefish Police Department, the Montana Highway Patrol, and Two Bear Air assisted Flathead Sheriff’s Office in the search.

Kelly is believed to have stole one vehicle late last night from the Kalispell area and several other vehicles in the Kalispell area had items stolen out of them as well. 

The stolen vehicle was crashed and later recovered on Browns Road. 

A second vehicle (the vehicle involved in the pursuit) was stolen by where the first vehicle crashed. 

After an alarming number of vehicles in the West Valley area reported stolen items stolen, property recovered from these stolen vehicles involved in the pursuit are believed to be stolen.  Anyone who had a recent theft from their vehicle is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.  Numerous items have been recovered from the stolen vehicles with no known owner.   

A third vehicle is believed to have been stolen previously by Kelly and that vehicle was recovered in Kalispell City.    

The investigation into this case is continuing.   

