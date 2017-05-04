Montana business delivering thousands of tea packs to Glacier Na - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana business delivering thousands of tea packs to Glacier National Park

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

54,000 hand-filled, loose-leaf teabags will find their way to Columbia Falls today in order to be stocked and supplied for lodging and restaurants in Glacier National Park. 

This is the third and largest order that Xanterra Parks & Resorts – Glacier’s concessionaire – has placed with Tumblewood Teas, a women-owned small-business startup that emphasizes sustainability and regional partnerships.

Behind the wheel are Tumblewood Teas co-founders Riza Gilpin and Laurie Rennie, who started the business in Big Timber in 2009. Together, they’ve overseen the Xanterra contract from order fulfillment to this week’s personal delivery across the state with a 14-foot trailer (license plate: HAULNT). The park partnership is just one of many exciting recent growth initiatives for the company.

“Last year, we had an order for 24,000 teabags, which was big for us at the time,” Gilpin said. “This year, when we found out they were doubling their order, we had to hire even more help to complete the order on time. But we’re not complaining – it’s been a lot of fun, as usual.”

Tumblewood Teas specializes in quality teas, ranging from traditional, unblended single-estate varieties to exciting, new custom blends. The company also offers honey and a selection of brewing accessories. With Tumblewood Teas, Gilpin and Rennie aim to capture the “essence of the West.”

Gilpin tells us they have a specialty tea blend just for Glacier National Park called "Peace of the Park" which is an organic Peppermint tea.  You can find that and Earlie Grey Dawn in your hotel room if you stay in the park.

It’s a theme that resonates with both Montanans and those outside the state, as evidenced by the company’s recent contract with Food Services of America, a major food-service distributor operating from the Midwest to the West Coast. Tumblewood is working with the FSA’s Billings office to expand its reach into resorts, hotels, grocery stores and restaurants in Eastern Montana and Wyoming.

“We’ve kind of been taken under the FSA’s wing as an experiment for the big company to try working with local vendors,” Gilpin said. “Normally, you have to go through a broker, and the process of working with a distributor is very corporate. But FSA reached out to us and now we are meeting with their sales team and training them on how to sell the product.”

Gilpin and Rennie credit the Montana & Idaho Community Development Corporation with helping facilitate their small-business journey. The Missoula- and Bozeman-based nonprofit specializes in providing financing to people who do not qualify, in whole or in part, for traditional bank financing. In many cases, these are business startups, business purchases and existing businesses that are light on collateral or short on equity.

“Montana & Idaho CDC provided the financing we needed at a critical point in our growth, when we needed to expand to meet the increasing interest in our tea,” said Gilpin. “They’ve been a partner in every sense of the word.”

“Riza and Laurie are smart businesswomen who know their product and know their market. We couldn’t be more proud to play a small role in their success story,” said Dave Glaser, President of Montana & Idaho CDC. “Not only is Tumblewood Teas expanding its footprint outside Montana, it’s a shining example of the power of small business to create jobs and invigorate communities.”

This summer, Tumblewood Teas will once again move into new territory, this time back home in Big Timber. Having outgrown their existing space, Gilpin and Rennie purchased a 5,200-square-foot building and plan to move the business at the end of June after making improvements to the space.

In 2016, Montana & Idaho CDC loaned $4.9 million to 32 entrepreneurs and small-business owners in Montana. Montana & Idaho CDC’s loans range from $1,000 to $2,000,000 and can be used for purposes such as purchase of real estate, equipment, inventory or an existing business, or for remodeling or working capital. Loan clients also receive one-on-one technical assistance in financial management, marketing, sales and other area of business management.

Glacier National Park isn't the only place where you can find Tumblewood Teas.  Montana State University also carries Tumblewood Teas and besides the park is Tumblewood Tease other large purchase order during the year.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Governor orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters

    Governor orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-08-04 21:15:51 GMT

    Governor Steve Bullock has ordered all flags flown in the State of Montana to be at half-staff on August 5 to honor the memories of Trenton Johnson, Brent Witham "and all the wildland firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty." 

    Governor Steve Bullock has ordered all flags flown in the State of Montana to be at half-staff on August 5 to honor the memories of Trenton Johnson, Brent Witham "and all the wildland firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty." 

  • Sunrise Fire update: August 4

    Sunrise Fire update: August 4

    Friday, August 4 2017 12:35 PM EDT2017-08-04 16:35:36 GMT

    Fire managers expect the Sunrise fire to be very active August 4, as hot temperatures return accompanied by changing wind directions. The fire is at 12,300 acres with just 10-percent containment.

    Fire managers expect the Sunrise fire to be very active August 4, as hot temperatures return accompanied by changing wind directions. The fire is at 12,300 acres with just 10-percent containment.

  • How to prepare for the solar eclipse on August 21st

    How to prepare for the solar eclipse on August 21st

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:43 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:43:08 GMT

    The countdown is on for August 21st, for a total solar eclipse to arc across the continental United States for the first time in decades. 

    The countdown is on for August 21st, for a total solar eclipse to arc across the continental United States for the first time in decades. 

  • AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Children found safe

    Friday, August 4 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-08-05 03:43:00 GMT

    An AMBER ALERT was sent out at 8 p.m. Friday night. The alert was sent out for a Green Subaru Wagon in the Missoula area. Updates to follow.

    An AMBER ALERT was sent out at 8 p.m. Friday night. The alert was sent out for a Green Subaru Wagon in the Missoula area. Updates to follow.

  • BIA confirms shooting, emergency curfew imposed for all Crow Reservation residents

    BIA confirms shooting, emergency curfew imposed for all Crow Reservation residents

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:05 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:05:55 GMT

    A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

    A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

  • First Great Bear brew fest comes to Kalispell

    First Great Bear brew fest comes to Kalispell

    Friday, August 4 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-08-04 22:51:44 GMT

    The first Great Bear brew fest will take place on Saturday August 5th in Depot Park in Kalispell.

    The first Great Bear brew fest will take place on Saturday August 5th in Depot Park in Kalispell.

  • Pedestrian killed, struck by truck in Northside accident

    Pedestrian killed, struck by truck in Northside accident

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-08-04 17:35:56 GMT

    A 25-year-old man is dead after a late night accident in Missoula's Northside, August 3. According to Sergeant Travis Walsh, police responded to a report that a truck hit a man walking on Rogers Street near the cemetery's entrance. 

    A 25-year-old man is dead after a late night accident in Missoula's Northside, August 3. According to Sergeant Travis Walsh, police responded to a report that a truck hit a man walking on Rogers Street near the cemetery's entrance. 

  • Missoula man tries for American Ninja Warrior

    Missoula man tries for American Ninja Warrior

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:28:09 GMT

    Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.” 

    Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.” 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.