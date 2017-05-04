Multiple cases of theft reported to Kalispell police

In the past week, Kalispell police have received 11 reports of thefts from vehicles, six reports of thefts from residences and six reports of thefts of vehicles.

Almost every case involved unsecured vehicles and buildings. In all of the stolen vehicle cases, unsecured keys were used.

KPD wants to remind people to lock their vehicles and residences, including garages. Remove anything of value from vehicles, including keys.

The warmer weather has brought an increase in nighttime activity and thefts, police say.