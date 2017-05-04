Give Big Gallatin Valley schedule

Here is the schedule for the Give Big Gallatin Valley event.

May 4th

5 pm - 8 pm

White Dog Brewing

Incentives: West Paw Dog Toys, Caps, T-Shirts, HOV collapsible dog bowls.

Benefiting: Bozeman Dog Pack (Heart of the Valley, Run Dog Run, Working Dogs for Conservation)

5:30 pm - 7 pm

GVLT Office Lawn (212 S. Wallace Suite 102)

Incentives: Beer and Bocce, sponsored by Montucky Cold Snacks

Benefiting: Gallatin Valley Land Trust

5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Outlaw Brewing

Incentives: $1 from each pint sold will be donated to Heroes and Horses, Heroes and Horses decals.

Benefiting: Heroes and Horses

5:30 pm - 8 pm

Rockin' R Bar

Incentives: Bounce houses, face painting and fun for the family, with specials and donation match opportunities!

Benefiting: The Bozeman 3

5:30 pm - 8 pm

American Bank's Give Big Kick Off Celebration! - MAP Brewing

American Bank’s Give Big Kickoff Party - First 100 donors receive a free beer!

6 pm - 7 pm

Plume Bridal

Incentives: First 10 donors receive a prize

Benefiting: Big Brothers Big Sisters

6 pm - 8 pm

Lone Peak Cinema

Incentives: Bring the kids and show them what they have to look forward to this summer at camps in Big Sky! Happy hour prices for donors & FREE showing of the classic summer camp movie Heavyweights at 7:30pm.

Benefiting: Big Sky Nonprofits (Big Sky Bird Rescue, Arts Council of Big Sky, Big Sky Community Organization, Big Sky Discovery Academy, Jack Creek Preserve, Morningstar Learning Center, Gallatin River Taskforce, Gallatin-Big Sky Weed Committee, Montana Land Reliance Big Sky Ski Education Foundation, Thrive, Women in Action)

6 pm - 8 pm

Bridger Brewing

Incentives: First 100 donors at Bridger Brewing will receive a free beer.

Benefiting: Montana Aquatic Resource Services

6 pm - 8 pm

Spire Climbing Center

Benefiting: Montana Aquatic Resource Services

6 pm - 8 pm

5 on Black

Incentives: Donate to HAVEN and receive 50% off your meal

Benefiting: HAVEN

6 pm - 8 pm

Bozeman Brewing Company

Incentives: Prizes and food

Benefiting: Gallatin Mental Health Center

6 pm - 8 pm

Eagles Lodge

Incentives: Hot dogs and Happy Hour

Benefiting: Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 788

6 pm - 9 pm

The Mint Cafe and Bar

Incentives: Free beer with donations of $20 or more to any nonprofit.

Benefiting: Belgrade Nonprofits (Belgrade Community Coalition, Belgrade Community Library Foundation, and Belgrade Education Foundation.

6 pm - 9 pm

Copper Whiskey Bar & Grill

Incentives: $10 coupon for donors

Cancer Support Community

6 pm - 10 pm

AleWorks

Incentives: $5 Gift Certificate from AleWorks, Pint Glass for donors who contribute to all three donor lounge hosting non-profits.

Benefiting: SLAM, Sweet Pea, and the Emerson

6pm May 4th to 6pm May 5th

Bozeman Running Company

Benefiting: Cancer Support Community

May 5th

7 am - 10 am

Treeline Coffee Roasters

Incentives: Fun Prizes

Benefiting: The Trust for Public Land

7 am - 11 am

Wild Crumb

Incentives: $1 off all drinks for a donation to Gallatin Valley Farm to School

Benefiting: Gallatin Valley Farm to School

7 am - 2 pm

Cafe M (Bozeman Main St.)

Incentives: Bozeman Schools Foundation gifts available to all donors, Welcome Bar of coffee and pastries

Benefiting: Bozeman Schools Foundation

7 am - 4 pm

Cafe M (Bozeman Main St.)

Incentives: Win a free race registration for the Run for Recovery on May 20th

Benefiting: Alive Again Life Recovery Mission

7:15 am - 9 am

Longfellow School

Benefiting: Longfellow Parent Association

8 am - 1 pm

Jam Fusion Cafe

Benefiting: Thrive

8 am - 9 am

The Bozeman Angler

Incentives: Each donor will receive a free cup of coffee and caddis flies!

Benefiting: Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation

8 am - 11am

Townshend’s Tea Company

Incentives: Donation made for each tea purchase.

Benefiting: Bozeman Dog Pack

8 am - 4 pm

Coldsmoke Coffeehouse (Off Huffine)

Incentives: Free drip coffee or $1.00 off your favorite coffee drink.

Benefiting: ROC Wheels, Uganda Orphans Fund

9 am - 11 am

Zocalo

Incentives: Free drip coffee for donors

Benefiting: The Traveling School, Big Sky Youth Empowerment, Montana Wilderness School

9 am - 11 am

Country Bookshelf

Incentives: Free coffee and treats for donors

Benefiting: Bridgercare

9 am - 12 pm.

Spotted Horse Cafe (Belgrade)

Benefiting: Belgrade Nonprofits

9 am - 12 pm

First Security Bank - Belgrade Branch

Benefiting: Belgrade Nonprofits

9 am - 12 pm

Safeway

Incentives: Canvas CAI tote bag for donors.

Benefiting: Central Asia Institute

9 am - 4 pm

9 am - 5 pm

Museum of the Rockies

Incentives: Gift from Sola Cafe

Benefiting: Museum of the Rockies

9 am - 5 pm

Big Sky Western Bank (Big Sky Branch)

Benefiting: Big Sky Nonprofits + Allie’s Friends Foundation

10 am - 12 pm

Treeline Coffee Roasters

Incentives: 20% of sales of brewed drinks during the donor lounge will be contributed to Bozeman Actors Theatre.

Benefiting: Bozeman Actors Theatre

10 am - 12 pm

Heyday

Incentives: A Toast to the Host - Champagne, Toast, and Free Gift.

Benefiting: Bozeman Area Community Foundation

10 am - 12 pm

Cancer Support Community (102 S. 11th Ave)

Benefiting: Cancer Support Community

10 am - 2 pm

Bozeman Public Library

Incentives: Cookies and free book coupon for the Friends Used Book Store or Used Book Sale

Benefiting: Bozeman Public Library Foundation, Friends of the Bozeman Public Library

10am - 2pm

Medical Arts Building

Benefiting: Bozeman Chapter Montana Association for the Blind

10 am - 3 pm

Schnee’s

Benefiting: HRDC with Cody Dieruf Benefit Foundation

10 am - 4 pm

First Interstate Bank Bozeman (202 W. Main St.)

10 am - 4pm

First Interstate Bank

Belgrade (98 Broadway)

10am - 4pm

First Security Bank (208 E. Main St.)

10 am - 6 pm

The Gear Wizard

Incentives: Beverages from 406 Brewery, Wildrye Distilling, and Dean's Zesty Booch

Benefiting: Southwest Montana Mountain Bike Association

10 am - 6pm

Children’s Museum (Willson and Olive)

Incentives: Free museum admission for donors

Benefiting: Children’s Museum of Bozeman

10 am - 6 pm

Murdoch's Ranch and Home

Incentives: $5 off coupon,donors giving $100 or more to Gallatin 4-H Foundation receives a 4-H tote bag.

Benefiting: Gallatin County 4-H Foundation

10:30 am - 3:30 pm

Head West

Benefiting: Montana Land Reliance

11 am - 1 pm

Love INC building parking lot (141 Discovery Drive)

Incentives: Free lunch including hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, drinks and Girl Scout cookies for dessert

Benefiting: Love INC, Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming

11 am - 1 pm

Bozeman Senior Center

Incentives: Candy, hugs, and our eternal thanks!

Benefiting: Befrienders, HRDC Senior Programs, Bozeman Senior Center

11 am - 2 pm

Bozeman Public Library

Benefiting: Montana Aquatic Resource Services

11 am - 2pm

Starky's Authentic Americana

Incentives: Free monster cookie and "Brew for a Buck" coupons

Benefiting: Family Promise of Gallatin Valley

11 am - 3 pm

Rocking R

Incentives: BOGO drink coupons, and Pint Glass for donors who contribute to all three donor lounge hosting non-profits.

Benefiting: SLAM, Sweet Pea & the Emerson.

11 am - 3 pm

Community Food Co-op West Main

Incentives: Fun Prizes

Benefiting: The Trust for Public Land

11 am - 3 pm

Wild Crumb

Benefiting: HAVEN

11 am - 3pm

Wild Joe's Coffee Spot

Incentives: Try on Montana Shakespeare in the Parks costumes, pose with a sword and shield, and get a selfie to share with friends. Donors receive 25% off their drink purchase.

Benefiting: Montana Shakespeare in the Park

11 am - 4 pm

ERA Landmark Real Estate Downtown

Incentives: Opera run t-shirts for gifts of $50+

Benefiting: Intermountain Opera Bozeman

12 pm - 1:30pm

Lewis & Bark Park

Incentives: Doggie Meet Up- & Tricks Contest, Caps, T-Shirts, HOV collapsible dog bowls.

Benefiting: Bozeman Dog Pack

1 pm

Craighead Institute Office

Incentives: Free beverages and pens to donors

Benefiting: Craighead Institute

2 pm - 4 pm

Longfellow School

Benefiting: Longfellow Parent Association

10 am - 3 pm

Schnee’s

Incentives: Raffle Basket

Benefiting: Cody Dieruf Benefit Foundation with HRDC

2 pm - 4pm

Country Bookshelf

Incentives: Milk, Cookies, and Storytime

Benefiting: Gallatin Breastfeeding Coalition, Roots Family Collaborative

2 pm - 5 pm

Albertsons - Belgrade

Benefiting: Belgrade Nonprofits

2 pm - 5 pm

Town and Country - Belgrade

Benefiting: Belgrade nonprofits

2 pm - 5 pm

First Security Bank - Bozeman

Benefiting: Bozeman Area SEPTA

2:30 pm - 4:00 pm

Monforton School

Incentives: Entry into a drawing for Monforton spirit gear

Benefiting: Monforton School Foundation

3 pm - 6pm

Taco Del Sol (35 W. Main St. Bozeman)

Modern Woodsmen Of America Donor Lounge - Free Sangria Or Mexican Beer And Chips And Salsa Bar For Donors!

3 pm - 6 pm

5 on Black

Incentives: Donate to HAVEN and receive 50% off your meal

Benefiting: HAVEN

3 pm - 6 pm

Lone Peak Brewery

Incentives: Free Beer

Benefiting: Gallatin River Task Force

3 pm - 6 pm

DA Davidson

Benefiting: Bozeman Health Foundation

4 pm - 6 pm

First Interstate Bank's Give Big Finale Celebration!

Willson Between Main and Mendenhall

Music by DJ Missy O'Malley, Donation Station, drinks and a Nonprofit Fair!

4 pm - close

Eagles Lodge

Incentives: Burgers, adult beverages, bingo, and live entertainment

Benefiting: Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 788