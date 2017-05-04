Give Big Gallatin Valley schedule

Here is the schedule for the Give Big Gallatin Valley event.
May 4th
5 pm - 8 pm
White Dog Brewing
Incentives: West Paw Dog Toys, Caps, T-Shirts, HOV collapsible dog bowls.
Benefiting: Bozeman Dog Pack (Heart of the Valley, Run Dog Run, Working Dogs for Conservation)
5:30 pm - 7 pm
GVLT Office Lawn (212 S. Wallace Suite 102)
Incentives: Beer and Bocce, sponsored by Montucky Cold Snacks
Benefiting: Gallatin Valley Land Trust
5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Outlaw Brewing
Incentives: $1 from each pint sold will be donated to Heroes and Horses, Heroes and Horses decals.
Benefiting: Heroes and Horses
5:30 pm - 8 pm
Rockin' R Bar
Incentives: Bounce houses, face painting and fun for the family, with specials and donation match opportunities!
Benefiting: The Bozeman 3
5:30 pm - 8 pm
American Bank's Give Big Kick Off Celebration! - MAP Brewing
American Bank’s Give Big Kickoff Party - First 100 donors receive a free beer!
6 pm - 7 pm
Plume Bridal
Incentives: First 10 donors receive a prize
Benefiting: Big Brothers Big Sisters
6 pm - 8 pm
Lone Peak Cinema
Incentives: Bring the kids and show them what they have to look forward to this summer at camps in Big Sky! Happy hour prices for donors & FREE showing of the classic summer camp movie Heavyweights at 7:30pm.
Benefiting: Big Sky Nonprofits (Big Sky Bird Rescue, Arts Council of Big Sky, Big Sky Community Organization, Big Sky Discovery Academy, Jack Creek Preserve, Morningstar Learning Center, Gallatin River Taskforce, Gallatin-Big Sky Weed Committee, Montana Land Reliance Big Sky Ski Education Foundation, Thrive, Women in Action)
6 pm - 8 pm
Bridger Brewing
Incentives: First 100 donors at Bridger Brewing will receive a free beer.
Benefiting: Montana Aquatic Resource Services
6 pm - 8 pm
Spire Climbing Center
Benefiting: Montana Aquatic Resource Services
6 pm - 8 pm
5 on Black
Incentives: Donate to HAVEN and receive 50% off your meal
Benefiting: HAVEN
6 pm - 8 pm
Bozeman Brewing Company
Incentives: Prizes and food
Benefiting: Gallatin Mental Health Center
6 pm - 8 pm
Eagles Lodge
Incentives: Hot dogs and Happy Hour
Benefiting: Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 788
6 pm - 9 pm
The Mint Cafe and Bar
Incentives: Free beer with donations of $20 or more to any nonprofit.
Benefiting: Belgrade Nonprofits (Belgrade Community Coalition, Belgrade Community Library Foundation, and Belgrade Education Foundation.
6 pm - 9 pm
Copper Whiskey Bar & Grill
Incentives: $10 coupon for donors
Cancer Support Community
6 pm - 10 pm
AleWorks
Incentives: $5 Gift Certificate from AleWorks, Pint Glass for donors who contribute to all three donor lounge hosting non-profits.
Benefiting: SLAM, Sweet Pea, and the Emerson
6pm May 4th to 6pm May 5th
Bozeman Running Company
Benefiting: Cancer Support Community
May 5th
7 am - 10 am
Treeline Coffee Roasters
Incentives: Fun Prizes
Benefiting: The Trust for Public Land
7 am - 11 am
Wild Crumb
Incentives: $1 off all drinks for a donation to Gallatin Valley Farm to School
Benefiting: Gallatin Valley Farm to School
7 am - 2 pm
Cafe M (Bozeman Main St.)
Incentives: Bozeman Schools Foundation gifts available to all donors, Welcome Bar of coffee and pastries
Benefiting: Bozeman Schools Foundation
7 am - 4 pm
Cafe M (Bozeman Main St.)
Incentives: Win a free race registration for the Run for Recovery on May 20th
Benefiting: Alive Again Life Recovery Mission
7:15 am - 9 am
Longfellow School
Benefiting: Longfellow Parent Association
8 am - 1 pm
Jam Fusion Cafe
Benefiting: Thrive
8 am - 9 am
The Bozeman Angler
Incentives: Each donor will receive a free cup of coffee and caddis flies!
Benefiting: Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation
8 am - 11am
Townshend’s Tea Company
Incentives: Donation made for each tea purchase.
Benefiting: Bozeman Dog Pack
8 am - 4 pm
Coldsmoke Coffeehouse (Off Huffine)
Incentives: Free drip coffee or $1.00 off your favorite coffee drink.
Benefiting: ROC Wheels, Uganda Orphans Fund
9 am - 11 am
Zocalo
Incentives: Free drip coffee for donors
Benefiting: The Traveling School, Big Sky Youth Empowerment, Montana Wilderness School
9 am - 11 am
Country Bookshelf
Incentives: Free coffee and treats for donors
Benefiting: Bridgercare
9 am - 12 pm.
Spotted Horse Cafe (Belgrade)
Benefiting: Belgrade Nonprofits
9 am - 12 pm
First Security Bank - Belgrade Branch
Benefiting: Belgrade Nonprofits
9 am - 12 pm
Safeway
Incentives: Canvas CAI tote bag for donors.
Benefiting: Central Asia Institute
9 am - 4 pm
9 am - 5 pm
Museum of the Rockies
Incentives: Gift from Sola Cafe
Benefiting: Museum of the Rockies
9 am - 5 pm
Big Sky Western Bank (Big Sky Branch)
Benefiting: Big Sky Nonprofits + Allie’s Friends Foundation
10 am - 12 pm
Treeline Coffee Roasters
Incentives: 20% of sales of brewed drinks during the donor lounge will be contributed to Bozeman Actors Theatre.
Benefiting: Bozeman Actors Theatre
10 am - 12 pm
Heyday
Incentives: A Toast to the Host - Champagne, Toast, and Free Gift.
Benefiting: Bozeman Area Community Foundation
10 am - 12 pm
Cancer Support Community (102 S. 11th Ave)
Benefiting: Cancer Support Community
10 am - 2 pm
Bozeman Public Library
Incentives: Cookies and free book coupon for the Friends Used Book Store or Used Book Sale
Benefiting: Bozeman Public Library Foundation, Friends of the Bozeman Public Library
10am - 2pm
Medical Arts Building
Benefiting: Bozeman Chapter Montana Association for the Blind
10 am - 3 pm
Schnee’s
Benefiting: HRDC with Cody Dieruf Benefit Foundation
10 am - 4 pm
First Interstate Bank Bozeman (202 W. Main St.)
Check Donation Station
10 am - 4pm
First Interstate Bank
Belgrade (98 Broadway)
Check Donation Station
10am - 4pm
First Security Bank (208 E. Main St.)
Donor Lounge
10 am - 6 pm
The Gear Wizard
Incentives: Beverages from 406 Brewery, Wildrye Distilling, and Dean's Zesty Booch
Benefiting: Southwest Montana Mountain Bike Association
10 am - 6pm
Children’s Museum (Willson and Olive)
Incentives: Free museum admission for donors
Benefiting: Children’s Museum of Bozeman
10 am - 6 pm
Murdoch's Ranch and Home
Incentives: $5 off coupon,donors giving $100 or more to Gallatin 4-H Foundation receives a 4-H tote bag.
Benefiting: Gallatin County 4-H Foundation
10:30 am - 3:30 pm
Head West
Benefiting: Montana Land Reliance
11 am - 1 pm
Love INC building parking lot (141 Discovery Drive)
Incentives: Free lunch including hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, drinks and Girl Scout cookies for dessert
Benefiting: Love INC, Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming
11 am - 1 pm
Bozeman Senior Center
Incentives: Candy, hugs, and our eternal thanks!
Benefiting: Befrienders, HRDC Senior Programs, Bozeman Senior Center
11 am - 2 pm
Bozeman Public Library
Benefiting: Montana Aquatic Resource Services
11 am - 2pm
Starky's Authentic Americana
Incentives: Free monster cookie and "Brew for a Buck" coupons
Benefiting: Family Promise of Gallatin Valley
11 am - 3 pm
Rocking R
Incentives: BOGO drink coupons, and Pint Glass for donors who contribute to all three donor lounge hosting non-profits.
Benefiting: SLAM, Sweet Pea & the Emerson.
11 am - 3 pm
Community Food Co-op West Main
Incentives: Fun Prizes
Benefiting: The Trust for Public Land
11 am - 3 pm
Wild Crumb
Benefiting: HAVEN
11 am - 3pm
Wild Joe's Coffee Spot
Incentives: Try on Montana Shakespeare in the Parks costumes, pose with a sword and shield, and get a selfie to share with friends. Donors receive 25% off their drink purchase.
Benefiting: Montana Shakespeare in the Park
11 am - 4 pm
ERA Landmark Real Estate Downtown
Incentives: Opera run t-shirts for gifts of $50+
Benefiting: Intermountain Opera Bozeman
12 pm - 1:30pm
Lewis & Bark Park
Incentives: Doggie Meet Up- & Tricks Contest, Caps, T-Shirts, HOV collapsible dog bowls.
Benefiting: Bozeman Dog Pack
1 pm
Craighead Institute Office
Incentives: Free beverages and pens to donors
Benefiting: Craighead Institute
2 pm - 4 pm
Longfellow School
Benefiting: Longfellow Parent Association
10 am - 3 pm
2 pm - 4pm
Country Bookshelf
Incentives: Milk, Cookies, and Storytime
Benefiting: Gallatin Breastfeeding Coalition, Roots Family Collaborative
2 pm - 5 pm
Albertsons - Belgrade
Benefiting: Belgrade Nonprofits
2 pm - 5 pm
Town and Country - Belgrade
Benefiting: Belgrade nonprofits
2 pm - 5 pm
First Security Bank - Bozeman
Benefiting: Bozeman Area SEPTA
2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
Monforton School
Incentives: Entry into a drawing for Monforton spirit gear
Benefiting: Monforton School Foundation
3 pm - 6pm
Taco Del Sol (35 W. Main St. Bozeman)
Modern Woodsmen Of America Donor Lounge - Free Sangria Or Mexican Beer And Chips And Salsa Bar For Donors!
3 pm - 6 pm
5 on Black
Incentives: Donate to HAVEN and receive 50% off your meal
Benefiting: HAVEN
3 pm - 6 pm
Lone Peak Brewery
Incentives: Free Beer
Benefiting: Gallatin River Task Force
3 pm - 6 pm
DA Davidson
Benefiting: Bozeman Health Foundation
4 pm - 6 pm
First Interstate Bank's Give Big Finale Celebration!
Willson Between Main and Mendenhall
Music by DJ Missy O'Malley, Donation Station, drinks and a Nonprofit Fair!
4 pm - close
