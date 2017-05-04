Miss Montana USA heads to compete in Miss USA competition - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Miss Montana USA heads to compete in Miss USA competition

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Montana's Miss USA candidate says farewell to her home state as she travels to Las Vegas to compete for the national title.

20-year-old Brooke Bezanson is a University of Montana student majoring in media arts. She says the best part about being Miss Montana is spreading messages to not only younger people, but older people as well about being confidently beautiful or just confident in general. 

Bezanson is using her title to promote the understanding of dyslexia, which she was diagnosed with when she was 7. 

"It made things hard for me both socially and education wise of course, so now I go around to schools and talk to kids about challenges they may face such as these learning disabilities and how to overcome them with hard work and how it's their differences that make them unique," says Bezanson.

She says it's been great to receive support from not only the Missoula community, but from the whole state.

She says she's excited to compete in nationals, but of course nervous. A Montana candidate hasn't made it into the Top 15 in many years, the most recent in 1958. Bezanson hopes to change that. 

You can cheer Bezanson on on Sunday, May 14th on FOX.
 

  • Governor orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters

    Friday, August 4 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-08-04 21:15:51 GMT

    Governor Steve Bullock has ordered all flags flown in the State of Montana to be at half-staff on August 5 to honor the memories of Trenton Johnson, Brent Witham "and all the wildland firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty." 

  • AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Children found safe

    An AMBER ALERT was sent out at 8 p.m. Friday night. The alert was sent out for a Green Subaru Wagon in the Missoula area. Updates to follow.

  • Sunrise Fire update: August 4

    Friday, August 4 2017 12:35 PM EDT2017-08-04 16:35:36 GMT

    Fire managers expect the Sunrise fire to be very active August 4, as hot temperatures return accompanied by changing wind directions. The fire is at 12,300 acres with just 10-percent containment.

  • How to prepare for the solar eclipse on August 21st

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:43 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:43:08 GMT

    The countdown is on for August 21st, for a total solar eclipse to arc across the continental United States for the first time in decades. 

  • BIA confirms shooting, emergency curfew imposed for all Crow Reservation residents

    Saturday, August 5 2017 2:05 AM EDT2017-08-05 06:05:55 GMT

    A notice of an emergency curfew is in effect for all residents of Crow Reservation tonight after what is being called a major incident that law enforcement is actively investigating in Lodge Grass.

  • Pedestrian killed, struck by truck in Northside accident

    Friday, August 4 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-08-04 17:35:56 GMT

    A 25-year-old man is dead after a late night accident in Missoula's Northside, August 3. According to Sergeant Travis Walsh, police responded to a report that a truck hit a man walking on Rogers Street near the cemetery's entrance. 

  • Missoula man tries for American Ninja Warrior

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:28:09 GMT

    Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.” 

  • Death penalty sought in killing of Montana sheriff's deputy

    Friday, August 4 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-08-04 22:27:21 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the shooting death of a Montana sheriff's deputy in May. Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson filed notice on July 25 with the 1st Judicial District Court in Townsend.

