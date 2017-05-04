Miss Montana USA heads to compete in Miss USA competition

Montana's Miss USA candidate says farewell to her home state as she travels to Las Vegas to compete for the national title.

20-year-old Brooke Bezanson is a University of Montana student majoring in media arts. She says the best part about being Miss Montana is spreading messages to not only younger people, but older people as well about being confidently beautiful or just confident in general.

Bezanson is using her title to promote the understanding of dyslexia, which she was diagnosed with when she was 7.

"It made things hard for me both socially and education wise of course, so now I go around to schools and talk to kids about challenges they may face such as these learning disabilities and how to overcome them with hard work and how it's their differences that make them unique," says Bezanson.

She says it's been great to receive support from not only the Missoula community, but from the whole state.

She says she's excited to compete in nationals, but of course nervous. A Montana candidate hasn't made it into the Top 15 in many years, the most recent in 1958. Bezanson hopes to change that.

You can cheer Bezanson on on Sunday, May 14th on FOX.

