Democratic candidate for Congress Rob Quist reacts to underreported income

The countdown is on until Montana's Special Election.

Both Democratic and Republican Congressional candidates are hitting the campaign trail and hard.

"I had great plans of work, and I was also a young mother," said Aimee McQuilkin, the owner of Betty's Divine. "And I wanted to be with my kids, and see them and raise them. And that balance is something that doesn't really get talked about too much. So I like a candidate, who supports the ladies."



Women entrepreneurs on Wednesday helped Democrat Rob Quist strengthen his platform for small business owners at the Black Coffee Roasting Company in Missoula.

If elected as the state's sole congressman, Quist says that he will work to create an equal playing field for small businesses up against big corporations.

Just one day before Rob Quist's rally in Missoula, an Associated Press story revealed that he underreported tens of thousands of dollars of his personal income, roughly $57,000.

Angela Marshall spoke to Quist on Wednesday.

He reported that his amended income, Quist says, right after filing his 2016 taxes.

According to the AP, the quist campaign filed last week a new financial disclosure statement with the Clerk of the U.S. House.

While ABC FOX Montana has not been able to independently confirm the details in that report, Angela did call the U.S. House.

A representative said that they have the paperwork; however, the information had not been updated online to obtain a copy.

The original document, dated March 8, identified that Quist earned about $79,000 in 2016.

The AP reported that Quist and his wife actually made about $136,000.

"They asked to provide information, and my wife, you know, I was on the road campaigning full time, and so, she just had the W-9 forms and sent those in," said Democratic Congressional Candidate Rob Quist. "And once we compiled everything and got all the information together, when I was able to get off the road, then we were able to five a more complete picture. That really is all is was."

Quist's financial information has come to light just days after ABC FOX Montana reported that his Republican challenger, Greg Gianforte, has money tied into Russian companies sanctioned by the U.S.

Gianforte had said that that money is invested in an index fund, and he has no control in which companies the index fund invests.