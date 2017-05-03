Next steps for Bozeman's $125 million school bond - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Next steps for Bozeman's $125 million school bond

A big ticket bond for Bozeman schools is passed and the next steps are already in motion of planning a new high school for the quickly growing town.

Superintendent Rob Watson said this is a bog step for Bozeman.

“I feel like we got support from the community with validation we're on the right track and they trust us and our decisions. They're weighing in and letting us make these important decisions to move forward," said Watson.

Watson has been working on the project for multiple years and he says the next step is working on designs.

"We spend the next eight months or so doing a detail design that creates construction plans and from this construction plans we can get permits from the city hopefully break ground in the spring of 2018," said Watson.

Then there is the next hurdle is who will go to the new school and who will stay a hawk?

"The boundary is part of a transition decision we will have a special transition committee that will likely be formed in 2018,” said Watson. “That transition committee works on a number of issues one of those will be the boundaries the other issue is deciding which classes are starting the first year.”

Watson says they will be listening to public comments when deciding.

Another concern is what will happen to Bozeman High’s sports?

“Both schools will have enough to be considered a AA high school so we will play at the AA level and competition,” said Watson.  “I'm not worried about it, I know several other communities have gone through the process."

ABC FOX Montana asked a few current Bozeman High students what problems they deal with having one school.

One student said, "parking is practically impossible after 8 o'clock, because then everyone is just filling up and there's no place to park."

While another student said, "getting from class to class can be difficult especially if you're on opposite sides the school I've given I've been 10 minutes late to class on somedays so that's probably the worst of it right there."

Watson says after the vote there is one challenge he is expecting.

"Yesterday I would have said passing the bond fortunately the hurdle has been crossed,” said Watson. “So I would say the biggest challenge is keeping the community informed on the project and making sure that's we provide opportunity for everyone to help make decisions coming up."

The bulk of the bond will go to building the new high school, which will be north of Meadowlark Elementary.

But two existing facilities will be upgraded too 24 million modernizes Bozeman High and 7.6 million dollars will upgrade Van Winkle football stadium at Bozeman High, that would then be utilized by both schools.

By the time the second school is expected to be finished in 2020, the school districts expects to have 24 hundred high school students.

The school will then be split up evenly between the two.

