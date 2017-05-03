Bozeman City Commission holds special meeting to find new city manager

A special meeting was held tonight at Bozeman City Hall that was entirely focused on finding a new City Manager. Back in March the city of Bozeman and former City Manager Chris Kukulski decided to part ways after 13 years.

Tonight the City Commission said they are looking for a city manager who is hard working, has integrity and intelligence and has the ability to prioritize.

City Commissioner Chris Mehl said, "We want to be competitive, we want to pay what Billings pays and Bend, Oregon pays because we are growing. The budget is 100 million dollars a year, 315 employees, it's pretty important that we get it right the first time."

As the city commission gathered, the commission discussed three main priorities, updating the job description, finding the right traits that they want in a City Manager, and hire an outside firm to do the search.

"We want to have a national search, get a from that's used to doing this that knows the ropes and where to get some of the best candidates to make sure we have a good field of qualified people to apply for," said Mehl.

As for tax payers, Mehl says there is no set amount and it all depends on who they hire.

"The search will be less than 30 thousand, much less. But the salary itself will depend on you know, are they 55 and looking for 10 years or are they 35 and we are taking a bit of a risk, the salary will vary."

Interim City Manager Dennis Taylor says he is hoping for a smooth transition.

"it's going to take a while to get through the process, but i think we will be able to move forward with a successful candidate sometime in the fall. "

Mehl says that the City Commission is hoping to have someone in place before the start of the school year.

