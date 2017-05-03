Bozeman City Commission holds special meeting to find new city manager

Governor Steve Bullock has ordered all flags flown in the State of Montana to be at half-staff on August 5 to honor the memories of Trenton Johnson, Brent Witham "and all the wildland firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty."
Pre-evacuation notices have been issued to those residents in the Seeley Lake area. We spoke with resident Peggy McChesney who is no stranger to fires. Her husband started as a smoke jumper and then became a fire manager.
Mixed emotions tonight locally following the announcement of the identity of the firefighter who died. For some, relief that it wasn't someone they knew, and of course for everyone, sadness that anyone died trying to fight this fire.
A 25-year-old man is dead after a late night accident in Missoula's Northside, August 3. According to Sergeant Travis Walsh, police responded to a report that a truck hit a man walking on Rogers Street near the cemetery's entrance.
If you've always wanted to be on the silver screen now is your chance to make it happen. A new TV series called "Yellowstone" is looking for extras.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials are still investigating after a Helena man killed his 1-year-old son in a reported accidental shooting.
It's the backdrop for a literary masterpiece and a blockbuster motion picture: the Blackfoot River. And it's currently the focal point of a project to preserve thousands of acres of land and watersheds that lead in to it. Join ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall along 'A River that Runs Through It.'
Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.”
